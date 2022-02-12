Skeleton woe for Great Britain as ‘gutted’ Laura Deas finishes in 19th place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Skeleton woe for Great Britain as ‘gutted’ Laura Deas finishes in 19th place

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 3.26pm
Laura Deas finished a disappointing 19th in the women’s skeleton (Michael Kappeler/DPA)
Great Britain’s 20-year streak of Olympic skeleton medals ended with a whimper in Yanqing as Laura Deas trailed in almost four seconds off the pace in the women’s competition.

Deas, the bronze medallist from Pyeongchang in 2018, was at a loss to explain her poor showing, which saw her finish in 19th place while Brogan Crowley missed the cut for the fourth and final run and finished 22nd of 25.

It was a desperately disappointing showing for a sport that has been afforded almost £6.5million of funding through this Olympic cycle in a bid to emulate the trio of medals – including gold for Lizzy Yarnold – won four years ago.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Seven
Laura Deas had no answer for her disappointing performance in Beijing (Robert Michael/DPA)

“It was a really good run, but obviously the speed that I so desperately want is not there, and there’s nothing I can do about that now,” said Deas, who indicated she will now consider her future in the sport.

“I’m gutted, there’s no getting round that. It’s perfectly possible to be very disappointed with the outcome of something, but also proud of the processes you’ve gone through and how you’ve performed.”

There has been speculation over issues with the sleds or race suits after Matt Weston and Marcus Wyatt finished in 15th and 16th places respectively on Friday, although it is understood no new equipment was utilised specifically for the Beijing Games.

Nevertheless serious questions are now bound to be asked over the funding future for a sport that has yielded seven medals in five Games stretching back to Alex Coomber’s bronze when the sport was reintroduced in Salt Lake City in 2002.

To add to Britain’s woe, bronze medallist Kimberley Bos of Holland is coached by Kristan Bromley, the former world champion and renowned sled designer who departed the Great Britain set-up in 2006.

Germany’s Hannah Neise took the gold medal, overhauling Australia’s Jaclyn Narracott, the wife of Britain’s Pyeongchang bronze medallist Dom Parsons, to claim gold by 0.62 seconds.

Asked if she felt the equipment was to blame for her below-par performance, Deas responded: “Honestly, I don’t know. The whole team has done everything in their power to get me to the starting block in the best shape possible. I don’t have the answer.”

