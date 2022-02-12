Ralf Rangnick insists Man Utd need to be ‘more aggressive and even more nasty’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ralf Rangnick insists Man Utd need to be ‘more aggressive and even more nasty’

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 4.22pm Updated: February 12 2022, 4.26pm
Ralf Rangnick’s side drew with Southampton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ralf Rangnick wants more aggression and nastiness from his players after Manchester United blew another half-time lead on an afternoon when Southampton threatened to take all three points.

A year on from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer overseeing a 9-0 win against Saints at an empty Old Trafford, his interim successor saw the Red Devils squander Jadon Sancho’s first-half goal on Saturday lunchtime.

Che Adams fired home an impressive equaliser shortly after half-time and Saints had chances to snatch a rare win at United, whose profligacy in front of goal led to a third successive match ending 1-1.

United great Paul Scholes suggested on Saturday that the players did not want to put a shift in for the club – something Rangnick rejected, saying it is more about the group’s mentality.

Cristiano Ronaldo chats to Jack Stephens
Manchester United had to settle for a point (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I think what Paul Scholes said was only one third of what he said – I think he said three different options,” Rangnick said.

“I don’t think that the players are not willing to do that, because they don’t like to give away points like the ones they gave away today again.

“It was the third game where we were 1-0 up and I don’t think anyone out there should believe that the players don’t care. That they like to experience things like that today consecutively. This is definitely not the case.

“The question is with the group of players we have, how do we get more compact, more aggressive and even more nasty, it’s about defending a lead.

Che Adams celebrates
Che Adams struck in the second half (Martin Rickett/PA)

“This is the major issue but it’s not a question of the players not wanting to do that.”

Picked up on his comment about nastiness he said, Rangnick added: “Well, they can be tough but the question is for what period of time and in which moments.

“Again, if I see the game, the goal we conceded today, quite like at Burnley, it’s just too easy. It’s too easy.

“It was not even difficult for Burnley and today for Southampton to score these goals, and against Middlesbrough it was similar.

“If you are being counter-attacked after being 1-0 up, this is also a question of tactical discipline and being aggressive in the decisive moments and just don’t allow the players to go past you.”

Rangnick also underlined United’s issues turning chances into goals as Cristiano Ronaldo’s barren spell stretched to a sixth match.

“Our team with a lot of technical players, with a lot offensively behaving and thinking players, for them it is difficult to stay compact for a longer period of time, for the whole game,” he said.

“This is one of our problems. The other is that we don’t take enough advantage of the chances that we create. Today we had an expected goals ratio of 2.57 to 0.7 of Southampton.”

Rangnick will hope for a response when United host Brighton on Tuesday night, while former RB Leipzig colleague Ralph Hasenhuttl enjoys some well-deserved downtime after a memorable few days.

Adams followed up Wednesday’s match-winner in the 3-2 victory at Tottenham with the leveller at Old Trafford, where Saints impressed for large parts.

“It is enjoyable to watch and I think the guys love to play football in the moment,” said Hasenhuttl, who claimed that “it’s not a big secret that when (United) lose the ball their reverse gear is not always the best”.

“Every week they are really switched on and I think we have shown that we can play a good game. From 0-9 to 1-1, I think that is more than enough! It was nearly one year ago we lost here in a game where we had no chance.

“But we are a different team, we have now much more options with all the players we tried to keep at the club and signed in the summer.

“I think we had a good transfer window and the rest is about working every day on your habits and qualities. I think we have shown we are getting better.”

