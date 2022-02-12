Brighton ease to win as Watford remain scoreless under Roy Hodgson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brighton ease to win as Watford remain scoreless under Roy Hodgson

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 5.04pm
Neal Maupay and Adam Webster were on target as Brighton saw off Watford (Nick Potts/PA)
Neal Maupay and Adam Webster were on target as Brighton saw off Watford (Nick Potts/PA)

Neal Maupay and Adam Webster were on target as Brighton saw off a Watford side yet to score a goal under new manager Roy Hodgson.

In a game of few chances, Maupay volleyed past Ben Foster just before the break to give the Seagulls a deserved advantage before Webster poked the ball home 10 minutes from time to make it 2-0.

The Hornets went into the weekend in the 19th place but much of the early optimism after Hodgson guided the club to a first clean sheet in the league this term with a 0-0 draw in his opening match at Burnley appears to be fading.

Roy Hodgson, right
Roy Hodgson, right, is yet to see his new team win or score (Nick Potts/PA)

Watford have now yet to score in the three matches since the former England manager took the helm and have just one point to show for it.

Brighton, however, moved closer to consolidating their place in the top half of the table and remain unbeaten in the Premier League since December 15.

Foster was called into action early on as he made a low save to deny Jakub Moder from 15 yards in the seventh minute.

Brighton maintained their early pressure, with Pascal Gross heading a Moder cross over the bar while Maupay tried his luck from distance and forced Foster to palm the ball away.

Watford had a chance after Emmanuel Dennis was brought down just outside the box by Lewis Dunk, but Dennis sent the free-kick well over the bar.

Just before half-time, Maupay broke the deadlock. Tariq Lamptey fired in a cross and Maupay volleyed it first time into the far corner.

Neal Maupay, left, celebrates his goal with Marc Cucurella
Neal Maupay, left, celebrates his goal with Marc Cucurella (Nick Potts/PA)

Ismaila Sarr was introduced at half-time in one of two changes made at the break by Hodgson and the Senegal international, who had only taken part in training for the first time on Friday following his Africa Cup Of Nations success, looked to get forward and create chances on his first appearance for Watford since November.

Watford’s best chance of the match came in the 63rd minute when Dennis worked his way into a promising position before unleashing a shot which rattled off the crossbar.

Shortly after, Watford had to be alert to block a Moder cross after the ball ricocheted around the box before falling to the Brighton midfielder, but his shot was blocked.

Marc Cucurella also had a chance to double his side’s lead but his drive from distance was saved by Foster, who had to use his legs to deny the defender.

Brighton’s second came with less than 10 minutes remaining in the match when Webster was able to poke the ball into the back of the net from close range following an Alexis Mac Allister corner.

