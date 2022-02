Rapper Kodak Black ‘among four wounded in shooting after Justin Bieber concert’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rapper Kodak Black was reportedly shot and wounded when a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles restaurant hosting a party following a Justin Bieber concert.

The gunfire erupted early on Saturday outside The Nice Guy restaurant, striking and injuring four men ages 60, 22, 20 and 19, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer Lizeth Lomeli said. Their names were not released, but NBC News reported rapper Kodak Black was among the wounded.

Officers who responded to the scene found two victims. Paramedics took them to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said in an updated statement on Saturday afternoon.

Two additional victims went to hospitals on their own, according to the statement. All four victims were listed in stable condition.

Detectives asked witnesses to come forward to help them identify the gunman.

Videos posted on TMZ.com and on social media showed Black posing for photos with a group of people outside the restaurant when the brawl broke out. Black was among several people involved in the brawl when shots rang out, sending everyone at the scene running for cover.

Law enforcement sources told NBC News that Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was among the people shot and injured. A message to his publicist at Atlantic Records has not been returned.

The party followed Bieber’s private concert at the Pacific Design Centre in West Hollywood, California as part of a Super Bowl-week party dubbed “Homecoming Weekend.”

The guests at the star-studded event included Jeff Bezos, his girlfriend TV host Lauren Sanchez, Hamilton actor Anthony Ramos and NFL Hall-of-Famer Tony Gonzalez.

The Hollywood Reporter reported Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin, Drake, Khloe Kardashian and Tobey Maguire were also among the celebrities seen entering the afterparty.