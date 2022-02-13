Woman arrested at Sarah Everard vigil ‘almost cried’ at Cressida Dick departure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Woman arrested at Sarah Everard vigil ‘almost cried’ at Cressida Dick departure

By Press Association
February 13 2022, 4.12am Updated: February 13 2022, 12.22pm
Patsy Stevenson said Met Police’s ‘systematic issues’ will remain with or without Cressida Dick (Steve Parsons/PA)
Patsy Stevenson said Met Police's 'systematic issues' will remain with or without Cressida Dick (Steve Parsons/PA)

A woman whose photo went viral after her arrest at a vigil for Sarah Everard has said she “almost cried” when she heard Dame Cressida Dick had resigned as Metropolitan Police Commissioner.

Patsy Stevenson was thrust into the limelight when police pinned her to ground during her arrest at the vigil in south London on March 13 for Ms Everard, who had been kidnapped while walking home before being raped and murdered by a serving Met officer.

As well as its handling of the case, the force has also faced a barrage of criticism over its policing of the vigil which saw women bundled to the ground and arrested for breaching Covid-19 laws.

In a Sunday Times interview, the 28-year-old Ms Stevenson said she “stopped in the street and almost cried” when she heard the commissioner had resigned.

She said: “I thought, thank God. Not only has she presided over a force where systemic misogyny and racism has been allowed to thrive, she’s failed to ensure the perpetrators are prosecuted.

“But the fact that she’s out doesn’t fix what’s going on. This can’t be a token gesture. There has to be top-down, radical change.”

The physics student, who has since launched legal action against the police, told the newspaper officers used “brute force” to intimidate her and other women that night, adding she had previously trusted the force and thought police brutality was “rare”.

“It felt like they were telling us not to mess with them. I’d always trusted the police, so it was unexpected and shocking,” Ms Stevenson said.

“I could never have imagined something like that could happen to me… I was confused and terrified.

“All the time I was being handcuffed and taken away I was thinking, this is how Couzens got Sarah into his car. I knew they were going to put me in their van but I didn’t know what they were going to do to me or what they could get away with.”

The same laws were falsely invoked by Met officer Wayne Couzens to arrest Ms Everard as she walked home through Clapham.

Couzens is serving a whole-life order for his crimes, while prosecutors are separately considering charging three of his former colleagues over allegations they shared racist and misogynistic messages with him.

