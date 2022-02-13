German president set to be elected for another term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

German president set to be elected for another term

By Press Association
February 13 2022, 9.44am
Frank-Walter Steinmeier is seeking a second term as Germany’s president (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa/AP)
Frank-Walter Steinmeier is seeking a second term as Germany’s president (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa/AP)

A special parliamentary assembly is meeting to elect Germany’s president for the next five years.

Incumbent Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who has been endorsed by most mainstream political parties, is seeking a second term as the largely ceremonial head of state.

The president will be elected by a special assembly of 736 people made up of the members of parliament’s lower house and representatives of Germany’s 16 states.

The Social Democrats, the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats – the three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s governing coalition – are expected to have a majority in the assembly.

Germany’s biggest opposition party – the Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union – also said it will support Mr Steinmeier’s re-election, leaving the head of state well placed to win another five years in office.

Germany President Election
Police guard cordoned-off streets around the government district as a special parliamentary assembly meets to elect Germany’s president for the next five years (Christophe Gateau/dpa/AP)

The 66-year-old announced that he would seek a second term last May, before the parliamentary election that brought Mr Scholz’s coalition to power and at a time when his chances of re-election looked far from certain. The president said he wanted to help heal divisions widened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Before becoming president, Mr Steinmeier served two stints as Chancellor Angela Merkel’s foreign minister and was previously chief of staff to Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.

Germany’s president has little executive power but is considered an important moral authority.

After a messy parliamentary election result in 2017, Mr Steinmeier helped prod politicians to form a new coalition government rather than holding out for a new vote.

Other than Mr Steinmeier, three other candidates are running for Germany’s highest office, though none of them has a serious chance of winning.

Gerhard Trabert, 65, a physician, is running for the Left Party, Stefanie Gebauer, 41, was nominated by the Free Voters party, and Max Otte, 57, is the candidate of far-right Alternative for Germany party, even though he is a member of the CDU – a fact that prompted his own party to call for him to leave or face possible expulsion.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier