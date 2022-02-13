Kristan Bromley would consider returning to British skeleton set up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kristan Bromley would consider returning to British skeleton set up

By Press Association
February 13 2022, 10.58am
Kristan Bromley represented Great Britain in four Winter Olympics (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kristan Bromley has refused to rule out a return to the British skeleton fold as the team counts the cost of a calamitous series of performances at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

All four British sliders finished well off the pace despite a £6.5million funding cycle in the wake of the sport’s historic three-medal haul in Pyeongchang in 2018.

In contrast, Bromley, a former world champion and four-time Olympian, is performance director of the Netherlands team for whom Kimberley Bos won a bronze medal on a fraction of the British budget.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Six
Bromley, who retired from competing in 2015 and has not been directly involved in the British programme for over a decade, runs Bromley Technologies with his brother Richard, which provided the sled for Australian silver medallist Jackie Narracott.

Bromley told the PA news agency: “My door is always open and it has always been open. The British programme wanted to go down a different path and I respected that.

“I went down my own path and I wanted to work with international athletes and broaden my experience base outside the British programme.

Beijing Olympics Skeleton
“I’ve done that now, I’ve had a successful six years but as for the next move, who knows. All sports, successful or not, go through a cycle and the British programme obviously has some questions to ask.”

Bromley built the sleds upon which Alex Coomber and his partner Shelley Rudman won medals at the 2002 and 2006 Games respectively. Richard Bromley was performance director for the South Korean team for whom Sungyun Bin won gold in Pyeongchang in 2018.

Bromley described Britain’s performance in Beijing, which saw Matt Weston score the highest finish with 15th in the men’s event, as a “backward step”, amid speculation elsewhere that recently-introduced equipment intended to give their sliders the edge had spectacularly backfired.

“From the outside looking in, it’s clear that something wasn’t right, and maybe that extended back to the season before,” added Bromley.

Sochi Winter Olympic Games – Day 7
“The big question we were all asking was what were they going to bring in terms of innovation, was it going to be a set-change to put them into medal contention? That was the question we all had and it didn’t look like they had that innovation in the bank.

“Looking at their results, you could say it was a backward step and I’ve got no explanation for that. You have to already have a level of confidence to be in the mix for medals, and maybe their strategy was just to come in totally under the radar and it didn’t work.

“Just spending money and creating big teams doesn’t deliver medals. You’ve got to focus on the right athletes and the right technologies, and keep your finger on the pulse of what really creates a performance. Maybe somewhere along the way they lost that pulse.”

