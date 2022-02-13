Ryan Fox happy to show resilience as he wins Ras Al Khaimah Classic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Fox happy to show resilience as he wins Ras Al Khaimah Classic

By Press Association
February 13 2022, 12.42pm
New Zealand’s Ryan Fox led from start to finish to win the Ras Al Khaimah Classic (Steven Paston/PA)
Ryan Fox held his nerve to complete a wire-to-wire victory in the Ras Al Khaimah Classic and claim his second DP World Tour title.

Fox, the son of former New Zealand All Black Grant Fox, took a six-shot lead into the final round at Al Hamra Golf Club but saw it cut to just two after covering the first seven holes in one over par.

A birdie on the eighth gave Fox some welcome breathing space and he then holed from 45 feet on the 12th and also birdied the 13th and 18th on his way to a closing 69 and five-shot win over Ross Fisher on 22 under par.

“Probably relief is the main (emotion),” Fox told Sky Sports. “It was a bit of a struggle today.

“Sleeping on a six-shot lead I did not sleep very well last night and a couple of guys came at me early and I was a bit nervous.

“It was going south pretty quickly and I’m pretty happy I could turn it around and show quite a bit of mental fortitude.

“I had that awful feeling in the pit of my stomach all day but I’m very happy with how I played, a couple of great shots coming down the stretch and it was certainly nice walking up the last with my putter in my hand knowing I had five or six putts or whatever it was for it (the win).”

Fox had missed the cut on the same course last week as he struggled with a back injury, but the Tour’s physios helped him back to full fitness and he also received a putting tip from South Africa’s Shaun Norris at the start of the week which paid massive dividends.

Fisher’s closing 66 saw him snatch outright second place on 17 under, a shot ahead of Spain’s Pablo Larrazabal, South Africa’s Zander Lombard and Germany’s Hurly Long.

Larrazabal had looked the biggest threat to Fox when he covered the first seven holes in three under to close the gap to two shots, but as Fox began to make some birdies the Spaniard could only pick up one more, on the 11th, before dropping his only shot of the day on the 17th.

