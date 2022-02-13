Antoine Dupont: Talk of France winning Six Nations Grand Slam is premature

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Antoine Dupont: Talk of France winning Six Nations Grand Slam is premature

By Press Association
February 13 2022, 1.58pm Updated: February 13 2022, 2.00pm
France captain Antoine Dupont scored the opening try against Ireland (Adam Davy/PA)
France star Antoine Dupont insists talk of a Guinness Six Nations Grand Slam is premature, despite Saturday’s thrilling 30-24 victory over Ireland.

Les Bleus significantly boosted their chances of a first championship title since 2010 by halting Ireland’s winning run at nine games with a spell-binding performance in Paris.

Fabien Galthie’s table-toppers are the only team still in contention for a tournament clean sweep heading into a two-week break before round three.

But captain Dupont – who sparked a pulsating Stade de France encounter with a try after just 67 seconds – is not getting carried away.

“We’re not going to talk about a Grand Slam for now,” said the reigning world player of the year.

“We’re going to focus on the next match, we know the challenge, we have our work cut out, we’re going to rest for a while and then prepare for the match.”

France travel to Scotland on February 26 and then have a trip to Wales before hosting England in the tournament finale.

Antoine Dupont scored after just 67 seconds in Paris
Les Bleus have finished runners-up in the past two championships, having suffered damaging defeats to the Scots on each occasion.

Scrum-half Dupont is determined to make amends at Murrayfield in a fortnight’s time.

“I think we have all learnt from the last two editions where we maybe lost the tournament after defeats to Scotland,” said the 25-year-old.

“We know their team well. We will prepare this match, hoping we will be able to play for something nice in a month’s time.”

Head coach Galthie revealed pre-match comments from injured Ireland captain Johnny Sexton helped fuel his side’s display.

France have begun the Six Nations with successive wins under Fabien Galthie
Sexton, who was ruled out by a hamstring injury and watched from the stands, said: “We obviously don’t want an incredible atmosphere because it means normally they’re going well, we want more silence this week.”

Galthie added: “Maybe the captain was ambitious, trying to encourage his team.

“We hear that. I shared it with the players and we said ‘we’ll see what happens on the field’.

“That’s what matters. Whatever you say, what matters is what happens on the field.”

