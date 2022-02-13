German president re-elected for second term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
German president re-elected for second term

By Press Association
February 13 2022, 2.32pm Updated: February 13 2022, 3.02pm
German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, being congratulated by his wife Elke Buedenbender (Michael Sohn, Pool/AP)

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier was re-elected for a second term of five years by a special parliamentary assembly on Sunday.

Mr Steinmeier had been endorsed by most mainstream political parties ahead of the election for the largely ceremonial head of state.

The president was elected with a big majority by a special assembly made up of the members of parliament’s lower house and representatives of Germany’s 16 states.

The Federal Assembly met on Sunday to elect a new German state president (Michele Tantussi/Pool via AP)

“My responsibility is for all the people who live in our country. Non-partisan, yes – but I am not neutral when it comes to the cause of democracy. Whoever fights for democracy will have me on his side. Whoever attacks it will have me as an opponent,” Mr Steinmeier said in a speech to the special assembly after accepting his election.

In reaction to the escalating crisis on the border of Ukraine where Russia has massed in excess of 100,000 troops, Mr Steinmeier warned that “we are in the midst of the danger of a military conflict, a war in Eastern Europe – Russia bears the responsibility for this”.

“Russia’s troop build-up cannot be misunderstood. It is a threat to Ukraine and it is supposed to be one,” he added. “But the people there have a right to live without fear and threat, to self-determination and sovereignty. No country in the world has the right to destroy that, and whoever tries to do so, we will answer you decisively.”

A voter leaves a voting booth during the convention of the Federal Assembly (John MacDougall/Pool via AP)

The re-elected president vowed that he would continue to work on strengthening democracy in Germany and help take away fears of the future, giving the country’s citizens the confidence to handle the challenges ahead. He also vowed to help heal wounds created by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Let us not underestimate the strength of democracy. But let us also not underestimate the challenges it faces,” Mr Steinmeier said.

“Opponents of democracy, from without and within, are sowing doubts during this pandemic about our ability to act and our institutions, about free science and free media.”

But, Mr Steinmeier stressed, “the decisive breakthrough in the fight against the pandemic, the development of the vaccine in record time – that was achieved here, in free science, thanks to brilliant researchers and courageous entrepreneurs … in Germany, with our partners in Europe and the USA”.

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock talks with former chancellor Angela Merkel as the Federal Assembly gathered (Michele Tantussi/Pool via AP)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Mr Steinmeier, saying that “he has shown that he is in a position to talk directly to the people, to ensure solidarity in our society, but also to provide guidance”.

“That’s what we need right now with all the challenges we’re experiencing with regard to the pandemic, but also, of course, with regard to securing peace in Europe. He is the right president at exactly the right time,” Mr Scholz said.

Before first becoming president in 2017, Mr Steinmeier, 66, served two stints as former chancellor Angela Merkel’s foreign minister and earlier was chief of staff to chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.

Germany’s president has little executive power but is considered an important moral authority.

After a messy parliamentary election result in 2017, Mr Steinmeier helped prod politicians to form a new coalition government rather than holding out for a new vote.

