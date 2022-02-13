Police given more time to question teenager after boy, 16, stabbed to death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Police given more time to question teenager after boy, 16, stabbed to death

By Press Association
February 13 2022, 4.48pm
Police are investigating the fatal stabbing (PA)
Police are investigating the fatal stabbing (PA)

Police have been given more time to question an 18-year-old after a boy was stabbed to death near a college in Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) now have until Monday evening to detain the man, from Milton Keynes, who was arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder.

The warrant of further detention was obtained at Oxford Magistrates’ Court by officers investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed near the junction of Palace Square and Rainbow Drive in Leadenhall on Friday afternoon. He collapsed near Milton Keynes College, in Chaffron Way.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound to the chest.

Emergency services attended the scene but the boy died at Milton Keynes General Hospital.

A spokesman for the college confirmed in a statement that an “incident” was witnessed by staff and students, some of whom provided first aid.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood, of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, described the case as “a fast-moving and thorough investigation” and urged anybody who has any information that may help the police to make contact.

He said: “The thoughts of Thames Valley Police remain with the family and friends of the victim.

“We are absolutely committed in our determination to ascertain the circumstances that led to this tragic incident, and we are continuing to conduct additional patrols across the town.

“We do not believe there is any threat to the wider community, but if anybody has any concerns, please do not hesitate to raise these with any of our officers and staff that are in the area.”

Formal identification of the 16-year-old has not yet taken place but the boy’s family is being supported by specially trained officers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]