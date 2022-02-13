Craig Dawson’s late strike salvages a point for West Ham at Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Craig Dawson’s late strike salvages a point for West Ham at Leicester

By Press Association
February 13 2022, 6.52pm Updated: February 13 2022, 6.56pm
Craig Dawson (centre, blocked) turned the ball in late on (PA)
Craig Dawson (centre, blocked) turned the ball in late on (PA)

West Ham’s week of controversy ended with some relief after Craig Dawson scored a late equaliser to earn a 2-2 draw against Leicester after Kurt Zouma pulled out in the warm-up at King Power Stadium.

Dawson salvaged a point in the first minute of time added on after Jarrod Bowen put the Hammers ahead, but Youri Tielemans’ 45th-minute penalty equalised before Ricardo Pereira’s header appeared to clinch Leicester’s first win in five in all competitions.

Zouma was reported to be feeling sick and suffered problems with his vision and substitute Issa Diop started instead with goalkeeper Darren Randolph making up the bench.

His withdrawal came after he was pictured on a video on social media kicking his pet cat.

The French centre back has been fined two weeks’ wages, around £250,000, while two cats have been removed from his property and the RSPCA have launched an investigation.

West Ham seemed unaffected however and settled quickly before taking a 10th-minute lead.

Jarrod Bowen
Jarrod Bowen opened the scoring (Tim Goode/PA)

Diop lofted the ball forward and Leicester’s defence was caught napping as Bowen controlled before firing a left-footed drive across Kasper Schmeichel for his ninth Premier League goal of the season.

It was in-form Bowen’s seventh goal in as many games, making it 12 in all competitions this season.

Leicester, short of confidence after three defeats in their last four including a hammering at Sky Bet Championship side Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, struggled early on and supporters were quick to show their frustration with pockets of boos around King Power Stadium.

The home side gradually improved to lift their fans however.

Tielemans and Harvey Barnes were both off target with angled shots from distance as Leicester sought an equaliser.

Youri Tielemans
Youri Tielemans (right) levelled from the spot for the hosts (PA)

That came in the 45th minute when they were awarded a penalty after Aaron Cresswell handled as he tried to head away James Maddison’s corner on the edge of the six-yard box.

Tielemans confidently drove the spot kick low to the right of Lukasz Fabianski, who guessed correctly but was beaten by the power and accuracy of the shot.

Leicester began the second half with much more purpose than they started the first and soon put West Ham under pressure.

Barnes was the dangerman, with one of his several crosses leading to Leicester’s second goal.

Patson Daka was fractionally too late sliding in to convert the winger’s cross.

Ricardo Pereira
Ricardo Pereira (second left) celebrates with team-mates after putting Leicester ahead (PA)

But Barnes’ next delivery was bang on the money, as Ricardo beat Cresswell to plant a bullet header into the top corner of the net.

Tielemans flashed a rising shot just wide as Leicester sought a third goal.

But after Hammers substitute Said Benrahma produced two efforts, the visitors salvaged a point when Bowen’s corner went in off Dawson’s upper arm, looping high into the net.

