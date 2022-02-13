Firefighters rescue pet owner stuck in tree during bid to catch parrot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman who got stuck 18ft up a tree while trying to retrieve an escaped pet parrot has been rescued by firefighters in Wiltshire.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews used a 12-metre ladder to help her to safety on Saturday morning.

09:51 – Crews from Trowbridge and Warminster attended following a call stating somebody had become stuck in tree after climbing to attempt to retrieve a parrot. – https://t.co/SE6ovgxFMC — DWFireControl (@DWFireControl) February 12, 2022

The fire service said: “We of course understand the emotional attachments to pets of any species, but please take this incident as a reminder of the danger posed by attempting to rescue without any specialist assistance.”

Crews from Trowbridge, Chippenham, Warminster and Devizes were sent to help the woman after they received a call from a member of the public.

“Once in attendance Trowbridge crew confirmed only one other fire engine was required so that a 12m ladder could be used to assist the member of the public to safety,” the service said.