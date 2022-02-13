Firefighters rescue pet owner stuck in tree during bid to catch parrot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Firefighters rescue pet owner stuck in tree during bid to catch parrot

By Press Association
February 13 2022, 7.20pm Updated: February 13 2022, 7.22pm
Firefighters warned pet owners of the dangers involved in attempting to rescue parrots (Lincolnshire Wildlife Park/PA)
A woman who got stuck 18ft up a tree while trying to retrieve an escaped pet parrot has been rescued by firefighters in Wiltshire.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews used a 12-metre ladder to help her to safety on Saturday morning.

The fire service said: “We of course understand the emotional attachments to pets of any species, but please take this incident as a reminder of the danger posed by attempting to rescue without any specialist assistance.”

Crews from Trowbridge, Chippenham, Warminster and Devizes were sent to help the woman after they received a call from a member of the public.

“Once in attendance Trowbridge crew confirmed only one other fire engine was required so that a 12m ladder could be used to assist the member of the public to safety,” the service said.

