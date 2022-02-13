England head coach Eddie Jones says ‘no ceiling’ to how good Marcus Smith can be

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England head coach Eddie Jones says ‘no ceiling’ to how good Marcus Smith can be

By Press Association
February 13 2022, 7.46pm Updated: February 13 2022, 7.58pm
Eddie Jones has tipped Marcus Smith to play a starring role for England (Mike Egerton/PA)
Eddie Jones has tipped Marcus Smith to play a starring role for England (Mike Egerton/PA)

Eddie Jones is refusing to place any limits on Marcus Smith after watching the playmaker inspire England to a 33-0 Guinness Six Nations victory over Italy in Rome.

Smith ran in a brilliantly worked try and set up two others to claim the man-of-the-match award as England bounced back from their narrow defeat by Scotland in round one.

The 22-year-old also beat six defenders – the most by an England fly-half since Jonny Wilkinson in 2002 – to continue his impressive start to a Test career that still only numbers six caps.

“There’s no ceiling to how good he can be,” head coach Jones said.

Italy v England – Guinness Six Nations – Stadio Olimpico
Marcus Smith scored England’s first try at the Stadio Olimpico (Mike Egerton/PA)

“If he keeps on wanting to get better and keeps having a learning mindset, then he could be an outstanding player at Test level by the World Cup. That’s obviously pretty important, to have a good 10.

“The forwards definitely went forward and that created opportunities for Marcus. We were very intentful with how we wanted to play. That also helped him.”

England offered a possible glimpse of their long-term future at half-back as Smith formed a creative partnership with Harry Randall that left its mark on the Azzurri.

“They made a really good start,” Jones said. “There was a lot of pace on the ball early, the ruck ball was really quick and they combined nicely.

“Marcus took the ball to the line really well in patches. And Harry added that little bit of zip zip.

Italy v England – Guinness Six Nations – Stadio Olimpico
Kyle Sinckler (right) celebrates with Charlie Ewels after scoring England’s final try of the afternoon (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Nine and 10 are about being brilliant at the basics, about doing the simple things really well over and over again.”

England engineered five tries in a conclusive victory that had some of the shine removed by Italy’s control of the last half-hour, although they rarely threatened to produce anything meaningful from their superior territory and possession.

“You always want more. You always want a few more sparklers, a few more rockets,” Jones said.

“But we went out with the strong intent of taking the game to Italy and not allowing them into the game.

“I think we did that but we’d have liked to have finished a few more of the rockets at the end that we didn’t get.”

Italy England Rugby Six Nations
Italy boss Kieran Crowley was left to rue missed opportunities in the closing stages (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Italy boss Kieran Crowley admitted that his team suffered from their failure to turn their control of the latter stages into points.

“We were chasing them a little bit,” Crowley said. “They were winning the collisions and we were caught behind the advantage line.

“In the second half we had a lot of opportunities in the 22 but were unable to score from them so we will have to look at how we execute and at our composure.

“Other teams score off those so we must learn how to score off those opportunities.”

