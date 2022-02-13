Fabinho strike helps Liverpool grind out victory over Burnley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Fabinho strike helps Liverpool grind out victory over Burnley

By Press Association
February 13 2022, 7.56pm
Fabinho celebrates scoring the winner (Martin Rickett/PA)
Fabinho celebrates scoring the winner (Martin Rickett/PA)

Fabinho’s fifth goal in seven matches helped Liverpool grind out a 1-0 victory over Burnley in testing conditions to maintain their pursuit of Manchester City.

With rain seemingly blowing around Turf Moor in three different directions at the same time, the conditions seemed ideal for an upset – one Jurgen Klopp’s side could ill-afford starting the game 12 points off the leaders.

But even though the visitors reunited their famed original front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for the first time since the end of October, it was their new-found goalscoring midfielder who made the breakthrough.

Since the turn of the year, no team-mate has scored more than the Brazil international, whose primary role of anchoring the midfield was also performed superbly in a scrappy contest which saw a number of players struggle.

Tottenham slipped to their third straight defeat after losing 2-0 at home to Wolves.

Raul Jimenez put the visitors in front when he smashed home emphatically after Hugo Lloris parried Leander Dendocker’s initial effort.

Dendoncker doubled their advantage when Ben Davies’ poor pass gave Wolves the incentive to come forward again and after Daniel Podence’s effort crashed off the woodwork,  the Belgian was on hand to double the lead and send Wolves above Spurs into seventh.

Dendoncker goal
Dendoncker scored Wolves’ second of the afternoon to condemn Spurs to their third defeat on the bounce (John Walton/PA)

Kieran Tripper’s first-half free-kick helped Newcastle move four points clear of the  relegation zone with a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.

Referee Craig Pawson originally gave a penalty following Callum Chambers’ foul on Joe Willock but after VAR was consulted, the foul was judged to be just outside the area, Trippier stepped up and smashed the free-kick past Emiliano Martinez after it deflected off Emi Buendia.

Villa thought they had an equaliser when Ollie Watkins headed in from close range but VAR ruled him to be offside and the Magpies held on for their third victory on the spin.

Craig Dawson’s last-minute goal helped West Ham rescue a point against Leicester in a 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium.

Jarrod Bowen latched on to a long ball from Issa Diop and coolly smashed home to give the away side the lead heading into the break.

Youri Tielemans converted a penalty after Aaron Cresswell handled the ball inside the area and the Foxes soon had the lead when Ricardo Pereira dived in at the back post to head past Lukasz Fabianski.

However, Dawson was on hand to finish past Kasper Schmeichel for the equaliser despite claims that it came off the defender’s arm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier