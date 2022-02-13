David Moyes reveals Kurt Zouma was sick and unable to play against Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

David Moyes reveals Kurt Zouma was sick and unable to play against Leicester

By Press Association
February 13 2022, 8.18pm Updated: February 13 2022, 8.42pm
Kurt Zouma withdrew from the West Ham line up through illness (Tim Goode/PA)
Kurt Zouma withdrew from the West Ham line up through illness (Tim Goode/PA)

West Ham boss David Moyes revealed Kurt Zouma felt sick and was unable to play after withdrawing from the starting line-up in the warm-up before the 2-2 draw against Leicester at King Power Stadium.

Craig Dawson salvaged a point in the first minute of time added on after Jarrod Bowen had put the Hammers ahead early on, but Youri Tielemans’ 45th-minute penalty equalised before Ricardo Pereira’s header looked to have clinched Leicester’s first win in five games in all competitions.

Defender Zouma, who was last week shown in a video on social media kicking and slapping his pet cat, was forced out of the line-up after falling ill overnight and substitute Issa Diop started instead.

Kurt Zouma
Kurt Zouma was sidelined by illness (Tim Goode/PA)

The French centre-back has been fined two weeks’ wages, around £250,000, while the RSPCA has confiscated his two cats and launched an investigation.

Moyes said: “He was ill before the game, but he was desperate to play and we wanted him to play.

“He was sick during the night – he stayed away from the players and didn’t eat much.

“He didn’t eat with us and he stayed away from the meeting.

“Once he got out there he didn’t think it was possible. It is a stomach bug – probably from something he has eaten.

“We told Issa Diop to be ready and he played really well.”

David Moyes
David Moyes is confident of challenging for a Champions League place (Tim Goode/PA)

Moyes insists his side can compete for a Champions League place after it looked like they were going to lose until Dawson’s goal, which came off his upper arm.

“It says lots for the players,” he added. “I will squeeze everything out of them and I want us to challenge the top teams.”

West Ham seemed unaffected by the Zouma controversy as they took a 10th-minute lead.

Diop lofted the ball forward and Bowen controlled before firing a left-footed drive across Kasper Schmeichel.

Tielemans’ penalty levelled after Aaron Cresswell handled James Maddison’s corner.

Pereira met Harvey Barnes’ cross with bullet header into the top corner of the net in the 57th minute to complete the turnaround.

But Dawson then got to Bowen’s corner, with the ball looping in off his upper arm.

Brendan Rodgers
Brendan Rodgers felt for his side after the late leveller (PA)

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers felt for his players after they conceded a 14th goal from a set-piece this season, while five of the last seven they have let in have come in the last five minutes of matches.

“I really feel for the players because that feels really deflating when we have conceded from a set-piece again,” said Rodgers.

“We’ve had a few of them lately, and it was hard for the players.

“There was anxiety there, but possession is a mantra – you have to take the ball and be brave.”

Ricardo Pereira
Leicester thought they had won it when Ricardo Pereira (second left) scored (Tim Goode/PA)

Rodgers felt his side were back to their best during the second half.

“In the second half we were outstanding and in the first half West Ham were better,” he added.

“The second half was like watching us of old, with the speed of the game and chances. “

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]