What the papers say – February 14.

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reports that the Prime Minister will travel to Europe to engage in urgent talks to address the escalating Ukraine crisis dominate the nation’s papers.

The Daily Express, Daily Mail and The Daily Telegraph lead with the Prime Minister’s “last-ditch” diplomatic trip to Europe and plea to Vladimir Putin to engage in a de-escalation.

EXPRESS: Boris urges Putin to step ‘back from brink’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/auU4wTAHpI — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 13, 2022

MAIL: Frantic 48 hours to save Europe from war #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GtpTzRukhG — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 13, 2022

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'PM urges Russia to step back from brink'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/tN4SuhMRUX — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 13, 2022

The Times and the Financial Times add that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is also holding talks in Kyiv, while the i reports that Britons in Ukraine have defied advice to leave.

TIMES: Leaders in final push to avert Ukraine invasion #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wD3YUr47LR — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 13, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Monday 14th February pic.twitter.com/vNWY6iNKNG — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 13, 2022

I: Tensions rise in Ukraine as West steps up efforts to stop invasion #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/XHVXSSKu0j — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 13, 2022

Ukraine’s negative response to UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace’s comments that talks with Russia had a “whiff of Munich” about them are front page of The Independent.

The Daily Mirror frames the developments as a “countdown to war”.

The Russian Ambassador to Sweden has ridiculed the threat of economic sanctions according to Metro.

Meanwhile, The Guardian carries a new report into racial inequities in the health service.

Guardian front page, Monday 14 February 2022: Damning race report reveals vast inequalities across health service pic.twitter.com/v9QYjpxkJK — The Guardian (@guardian) February 13, 2022

The RAF’s deputy chief has been suspended amid accusations of flashing, according to The Sun.

Tomorrow's front page: RAF deputy chief suspended and probed by cops after ‘flashing his bottom at family’https://t.co/AWiyTe3mLz pic.twitter.com/uWmxuCCyeN — The Sun (@TheSun) February 13, 2022

And the Daily Star warns on damaging winds from approaching storms.