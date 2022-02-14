The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 5.02am Updated: February 14 2022, 7.08am
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates (Matt Rourke/AP)
Jamie George scored two tries as England got their Guinness Six Nations campaign back on track with a bonus-point 33-0 win over Italy in Rome in an exciting weekend of sport.

Wales responded to their comprehensive defeat to Ireland in round one as Dan Biggar kicked 15 points in the 20-17 victory over Scotland, while France and Ireland played out a thriller in Paris as the hosts came out on top with a 30-24 victory.

Kurt Zouma pulled out in the warm-up with illness as West Ham earned a dramatic 2-2 draw at Leicester in the Premier League and a goal from Fabinho gave Liverpool a 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor. Tottenham suffered a 2-0 defeat to Wolves, while Everton coasted to a 3-0 win over Leeds.

Kamila Valieva continued to train as she awaits CAS’s verdict on her right to stay in Beijing following a positive test for a banned heart medication and Glory And Fortune won the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury.

Jamie George
Jamie George burrows his way over for his second try in England’s 33-0 win over Italy (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dan Biggar
Dan Biggar kicked 15 of Wales’ points in the 20-17 Six Nations win over Scotland (David Davies/PA)
Antoine Dupont
Antoine Dupont again impressed as France made it two wins from two with a win over Ireland in Paris (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea
Saul Niguez, Marcos Alonso, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Cesar Azpilicueta celebrate winning the FIFA Club World Cup (PA)
Craig Dawson
Craig Dawson (left) scored a late equaliser to earn West Ham a 2-2 draw with Leicester (Tim Goode/PA)
Fabinho
Fabinho’s goal earned Liverpool a 1-0 win over Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA)
Leander Dendoncker
Leander Dendoncker (centre) scored Wolves’ second goal in the 2-0 win at Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
Kieran Trippier
Kieran Trippier’s free-kick gave Newcastle a crucial 1-0 win over Aston Villa in their Premier League survival battle (PA)
Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling hit a hat-trick in Manchester City’s win at Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)
Michael Keane
Michael Keane (centre) headed Everton’s second goal in the 3-0 win over Leeds (Peter Byrne/PA)
Kamila Valieva
Kamila Valieva continued to train as she awaits CAS’s verdict on her right to stay in Beijing following a positive test for a banned heart medication (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Nine
Eve Muirhead (second left) led her team to victory over the United States which moved Great Britain back into contention in the women’s curling competition at the Winter Olympics (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Glory And Fortune
Glory And Fortune, ridden by Stan Sheppard (left), won the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury (Steven Paston/PA)
Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is congratulated by teammates after scoring the game-winning touchdown as the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

