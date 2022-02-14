Football stars launch initiative to tackle online abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football stars launch initiative to tackle online abuse

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 7.10am
Former Northern Ireland football international Keith Gillespie helping to launch a new educational platform (Declan Roughan/PA)
A new educational platform aimed at helping young people tackle online bullying and abuse in sport has been launched by former Northern Ireland football internationals Aaron Hughes and Keith Gillespie.

BT has joined forces with the Irish FA and non-profit organisation Cybersmile to kick off the Hope United Roadshows in Armagh and Greenisland, which provide youngsters with content from the new platform as well as offering them a football masterclass.

The modules are available to everyone, for free, from Monday at

cybersmileeducation.org/cat/roadshow

.

The platform comprises three modules focusing on upskilling users and educating them on how to be good digital citizens.

The modules include content specific from each FA team across the UK including Northern Ireland’s Jamal Lewis, England’s Harry Kane, Wales’ Helen Ward and Scotland’s Lana Cleland, as they discuss their personal experience of online hate and abuse.

Jamal Lewis said: “Some people think that, as footballers, we should be able to deal with social media abuse, that it’s a ’part of the job’. But this couldn’t be further from the truth.

“That’s why it’s so important we show young people that a post or comment doesn’t just live online but can have a long-lasting impact.

“The Hope United Roadshow allows us to start that conversation with the next generation of players in Northern Ireland and across the UK.”

Keith Gillespie added: “It is long overdue that as a society more is done to tackle abuse on social media and I’m so proud to be involved in today’s BT and Cybersmile launch.

“The new platform will help kids know how to deal with online abuse.”

Keith Gillespie
Keith Gillespie said the drive would help tackle abuse on social media (Declan Roughan/PA)

Aaron Hughes said: “Initiatives like the Hope United Roadshow will play a big role in ensuring kids grow up with positive online behaviours and know how to deal with online abuse.”

Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director, BT, said: “Working alongside Cybersmile has allowed us to continue the vital work that Hope United kick-started last year: to tackle the online hatred and cyberbullying that is sadly part of everyday life.

“We’re also incredibly excited to further support grassroots football communities across the UK as part of our long-term partnerships with the four UK Home Nations football associations to upskill millions of players, coaches and fans.”

Scott Freeman, chief executive of The Cybersmile Foundation, said: “Everybody at Cybersmile is proud and excited to be working with BT to educate and positively impact young people across the UK on a range of key issues.

“Cybersmile believes that education and awareness are key to changing behaviours and potentially saving lives, which this initiative has been designed to do.”

The Hope United Roadshows continue over the coming weeks across the rest of the UK, with two events each in Scotland, Wales and England.

