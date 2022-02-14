Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford hails ‘special’ Super Bowl success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford hails ‘special’ Super Bowl success

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 7.48am
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrated victory (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)
Matthew Stafford said the magnitude of winning a Super Bowl was going to take some time to sink in after the Los Angeles Rams quarterback led his side to a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp combined on a go-ahead drive late in the fourth quarter to help the Rams lift the Lombardi Trophy.

The 34-year-old, who threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns in the win, said after the game he was still processing his emotions.

“It’s probably gonna take some time,” he said. “I’m gonna have to think about it.

“I know in the moment I didn’t know what to think. I was just a little emotional and so happy to be a world champ. And so happy to be a part of this group. That’s the biggest thing.

“It’s not me, it’s not any individual on this team. We’re a group, we’re a team. And to get it done together was so special.”

Stafford is in his first year with the Rams after spending 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions and had never won a play-off game until this year.

But he said the pain of those experiences only made him more sure of one day being a Super Bowl champion.

“I love playing this game,” Stafford added. “I love playing this game for the competition, for the relationships, for the hard times, for the good times, all of it.

“This game can teach us so much as people. I get to go to work with people from all walks of life, come together and go for one goal.

Los Angeles Rams celebrate their win
Los Angeles Rams claimed a 23-20 victory (Ted S Warren/AP)

“For 12 years, that goal wasn’t reached. It tore me up inside, but I knew I could keep playing and try to find a way.

“The fact we reached that goal today is so special.”

Stafford’s Bengals counterpart Joe Burrow was much more sure of how he felt following a night where he threw for 263 yards and a touchdown, but was sacked seven times.

“I’m disappointed in my performance overall,” the 25-year-old said.

“I thought I could have played better. You live, and you learn.

“We’re a young team. You’d like to think we’re going to be back in this situation multiple times over the course of the next few years.

“We take this and let it fuel you for the rest of our careers.”

