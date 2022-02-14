Teenager charged with murder after 16-year-old boy stabbed to death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teenager charged with murder after 16-year-old boy stabbed to death

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 8.22am
A teenager has been charged with murder following the death of a 16-year-old boy in Milton Keynes (Peter Byrne/PA)
Detectives have charged an 18-year-old man with murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place after a boy died near a college in Milton Keynes.

Justice Will-Mamah, 18, of Coniston Way, Bletchley, is accused of one count of murder and one count of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place, Thames Valley Police said.

It comes after a 16-year-old was stabbed near the junction of Palace Square and Rainbow Drive in Leadenhall on Friday afternoon. He collapsed near Milton Keynes College, in Chaffron Way.

A spokesman for the college confirmed in a statement that an “incident” was witnessed by staff and students, some of whom provided first aid.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound to the chest.

Emergency services attended the scene but the boy died at Milton Keynes General Hospital.

He has not yet been formally identified, and his family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Will-Mamah remains in custody and will appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

