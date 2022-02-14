Teenager charged with murder after 16-year-old boy stabbed to death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Detectives have charged an 18-year-old man with murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place after a boy died near a college in Milton Keynes.

Justice Will-Mamah, 18, of Coniston Way, Bletchley, is accused of one count of murder and one count of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place, Thames Valley Police said.

It comes after a 16-year-old was stabbed near the junction of Palace Square and Rainbow Drive in Leadenhall on Friday afternoon. He collapsed near Milton Keynes College, in Chaffron Way.

A spokesman for the college confirmed in a statement that an “incident” was witnessed by staff and students, some of whom provided first aid.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound to the chest.

Emergency services attended the scene but the boy died at Milton Keynes General Hospital.

He has not yet been formally identified, and his family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Will-Mamah remains in custody and will appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Monday.