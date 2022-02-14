How did teen Kamila Valieva’s account unfold in Beijing after positive sample?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

How did teen Kamila Valieva’s account unfold in Beijing after positive sample?

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 8.24am
Kamila Valieva has been cleared to continue to compete in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kamila Valieva has been cleared to continue to compete in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Kamila Valieva has been cleared to continue to compete at the Winter Olympics despite testing positive for the banned heart medication trimetazidine.

An ad-hoc committee set up by the Court of Arbitration for Sport determined that no provisional suspension should be imposed on the 15-year-old Russian figure skater.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how one of the biggest controversies in the history of the Games unfolded in Beijing.

FEB 6: Valieva makes her Olympic debut in the short program section of the mixed team event. Her routine scores 90.18, just short of her own world record of 90.45.

FEB 7: Valieva becomes the first female figure skater to land quad jumps in an Olympic Games, as her free skate routine seals victory for Russia in the mixed team event.

FEB 8: The medal ceremony for the mixed team is event is delayed due to what the International Skating Union (ISU) describe as a “legal issue” which requires further consultation.

FEB 9: The ‘Inside The Games’ website names Valieva as the figure skater at the centre of a doping probe which is delaying the awarding of medals.

Kamila Valieva in action at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Kamila Valieva competed in the team event last week (Andrew Milligan/PA)

FEB 11: The International Testing Agency (ITA) confirms Valieva tested positive for the banned heart medication trimetazidine on Christmas Day. It says it is appealing the lifting of a provisional suspension by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

FEB 12: The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the ISU confirm they have also filed suits to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, whose ad-hoc committee meets to determine the case. Valieva, who continues to practice in Beijing, makes an appeal by video-link.

FEB 14: The CAS announces that Valieva has been cleared to continue to compete. CAS cited “exceptional circumstances” for the decision, essentially revolving around her status as a ‘protected person’ on the World Anti-Doping Code.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier