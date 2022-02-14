Manhunt launched for sex offender who ‘presents danger’ to women and children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manhunt launched for sex offender who ‘presents danger’ to women and children

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 8.42am Updated: February 14 2022, 9.44am
Paul Robson, 56, absconded from HMP North Sea Camp in Boston on Sunday (Lincolnshire Police/PA)
A police manhunt has been launched for a convicted sex offender who “presents a particular danger to women and young children”.

Paul Robson, who is serving a life sentence for attempted rape and indecent assault, absconded from an open prison in Lincolnshire and was reported missing at around 7am on Sunday, Lincolnshire Police said.

The force has urged people not to approach the 56-year-old as he “can cause real harm to anyone he comes across”.

Newcastle-born Robson was jailed at Oxford Crown Court in 2000 after he entered a woman’s home through a cat flap before tying her up, putting a pillow case over her head, and brutally assaulting her while holding a knife to her throat.

Paul Anthony Robson Assault
Paul Robson was jailed for life for attempted rape and indecent assault at Oxford Crown Court in 2000 (PA)

He had only been released from prison three weeks before the attack and was on licence – with the sentencing judge describing him as a “menace to females”.

Robson, who walked out of HMP North Sea Camp near Boston, is described as a white male with a bald head, a long goatee beard and is of a slim build.

The jail is a category D men’s open prison which holds a large proportion of sex offenders and those serving indeterminate sentences, according to an inspector’s report following a scrutiny visit in April last year.

The report, published in June, said 70% of prisoners were assessed as “presenting a high risk of harm to others” and more than half were convicted of sex offences.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox said: “We are still working tirelessly to locate Paul Robson and are still working through numerous lines of inquiry.

“He could be anywhere in the country, and we are really keen to hear from the public with potential sightings so we can take this man off our streets.

“Robson is a dangerous sex offender and while he presents a particular danger to women and young children, I believe he can cause real harm to anyone he comes across.

“If you see Robson, please do not approach him, and do not try to apprehend him yourself. Call 999 immediately.

“We are really grateful for all the shares so far and rest assured we will continue our efforts to find and arrest him. Thank you.”

Police have urged anyone with information or confirmed sightings of Robson to call 999.

