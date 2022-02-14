One dead, eight in hospital after drinking spiked champagne in Bavarian bar By Press Association February 14 2022, 9.12am Police vehicles are stand in front of a restaurant in the city of Weiden, Germany (dpa via AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up One man has died and eight others are in a serious condition after drinking spiked champagne at a bar in Bavaria, Germany, according to reports. The man who died after the incident in the town of Weiden was 52 years old, and the others were between 33 and 52, police told German news agency dpa. Officers did not say what the group of people had been drinking because of the ongoing investigation, but said they had ordered and shared one bottle. Local media reported they had all been drinking from a bottle of champagne. The incident happened on Saturday night in the Bavarian town. When police arrived at the bar, they found people lying on the ground with cramps, and eight of them had to be taken to hospital. A police spokeswoman told public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk that there was a suspicion of negligent homicide but that they were not looking for any suspects at the moment. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Fife attacker whose victim needed CT scan placed under supervision after months on remand Farmer cleared by court after flipping car off land suffered ‘months of hell’ Three convicted of murder after attack on father-of-two in Cardiff park Fife joiner banned from the road after drink driving defence ‘beggars belief’