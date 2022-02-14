Team GB teenager Kirsty Muir qualifies for second final at Winter Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Team GB teenager Kirsty Muir qualifies for second final at Winter Olympics

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 10.08am
Kirsty Muir has qualified for the women’s ski slopestyle final in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Seventeen-year-old Kirsty Muir cruised through to her second Winter Olympic final after finishing sixth in ski slopestyle qualifying at Genting Snow Park.

Muir once again rose to the occasion by delivering the fourth-best score of 70.11 on her first run which proved enough to comfortably make the top 12 cut-off.

Muir, the youngest member of the 50-strong Team GB, came fifth in the Big Air final last Tuesday after also achieving her best score on her opening jump.

Muir said: “I’m really happy to have made it through. I did have a few mistakes, so I was hoping to clean up the second run. I didn’t manage it but I’m looking forward to the final.”

Katie Summerhayes also reached the final in her third Olympics with a top score of 66.56 that saw her through in 10th place.

The qualifying event was held over from Sunday when it was postponed due to heavy snow, with the final now scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Four
Katie Ormerod failed to reach the final of the women’s snowboard Big Air (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Katie Ormerod said she had banished the demons of the horrific injury she sustained on the eve of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang as she completed her belated Games debut by coming 25th in the women’s snowboard Big Air.

The result meant Ormerod failed to make the final in either of her events in Beijing but for the 24-year-old, the experience was enough to convince her to target another trip to the Games in four years’ time.

Ormerod said: “You saw the relief on my face after the slopestyle competition – it was just the biggest relief because I knew my injury was gone. It’s in the past now.

“I needed to compete in the Olympics and to land and know I’d done myself proud to get over that. That’s in the past now, it’s part of my story and my history but I can move on fully now and look forward to 2026 knowing I’ve done my best here.”

Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson completed their ice dance programme in 10th place behind gold medallists Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France.

