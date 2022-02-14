London Zoo’s ‘loved-up’ lions given cinnamon-scented Valentine’s treat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

London Zoo’s ‘loved-up’ lions given cinnamon-scented Valentine’s treat

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 11.36am Updated: February 14 2022, 1.02pm
London Zoo’s lions were given giant hearts made from a recycled firehose and scented with cinnamon (ZSL London Zoo/PA)
London Zoo’s lions were given giant hearts made from a recycled firehose and scented with cinnamon (ZSL London Zoo/PA)

A pair of “loved-up” lions have received a special treat as part of London Zoo’s Valentine’s Day celebrations.

The Asiatic lions were given two giant red hearts, donated by the asset management company Liontrust, made from a recycled fire hose and scented with their favourite spice, cinnamon.

The more inquisitive of the two, lioness Arya, was first to spot the gifts and rushed to investigate, while her mate, Bhanu, was more cautious.

The pair were first introduced last year as part of an international breeding programme for the endangered species, co-ordinated by specialists from the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (Eaza), after a complex move to move Arya from Paignton Zoo in Devon to London Zoo.

Asiatic lions, originating from the Gir Forest in India, are slightly smaller than African lions and, despite the endangered population being recovered from the brink of extinction, only several hundred remain in the wild.

Lioness Arya, with her mate, Bhanu.
Lioness Arya, the more inquisitive of the pair, rushed to investigat the gifts, while her mate, Bhanu, was more cautious (ZSL London Zoo/PA)

Kathryn Sanders, head big cat keeper at ZSL London Zoo, said: “Arya and Bhanu were absolutely thrilled with their Valentine’s treats from Liontrust.

“The firehose hearts are great enrichment for the big cats, stimulating their natural curiosity, and they loved the scented surprise decorating their Indian-inspired home.

“Liontrust helped us to bring these two lions together last year, and, following careful introductions where we’ve been monitoring all of their interactions, we’re delighted that the two have formed a very close bond – so we have our fingers crossed for the future.”

Giraffes were given their favourite meal of willow and cotoneaster branches, woven together to form a romantic heart garland.
Whipsnade Zoo’s giraffes were given their favourite meal of willow and cotoneaster branches, woven together to form a romantic heart garland (ZSL Whipsnade Zoo/PA)

Meanwhile, at Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire, giraffes Bashu, 11, and seven-year-old Luna were given their favourite meal of willow and cotoneaster branches, woven together to form a romantic heart garland.

A pair of Visayan warty pigs called Manny and Pixie, sometimes known as “punk pigs” because of their spiky manes, also got a heart-shaped surprise when they were given a Valentine’s platter of their favourite treats – carrots, sweet potatoes and apples.

Keeper Donovan Glyn said: “Valentine’s Day is for everyone, and, while it’s vital for us to bring together our elegant, endangered giraffes for the conservation of their species, we care just as much about our lesser-known and critically endangered Visayan warty pigs.

“Hopefully our ‘romantic dinners’ will encourage our animals to get to know each other better, and, if we are lucky, we will hear the pitter-patter of tiny hooves in the not-so-distant future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]