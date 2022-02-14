Police officer charged with sexual assault of woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Police officer charged with sexual assault of woman

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 12.44pm
Stock image of a police van (Dave Thompson/PA)
Stock image of a police van (Dave Thompson/PA)

A police officer is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met on an online dating app.

The alleged incident is said to have happened while Pc Benjamin Mace, of Cambridgeshire Police, was off-duty.

The 38-year-old is due to appear before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with sexual assault.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it began an investigation in May 2020 following a referral from Cambridgeshire Police.

It concluded the investigation in January 2021 and submitted a file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider charges.

The CPS decided to charge Mace in January 2022, the IOPC said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier