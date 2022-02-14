Manchester City without Jack Grealish for European tie with Sporting Lisbon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manchester City without Jack Grealish for European tie with Sporting Lisbon

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 2.12pm
Jack Grealish will miss Manchester City’s Champions League clash with Sporting Lisbon (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City will again be without record signing Jack Grealish as they face Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The England international missed the Premier League leaders’ victory at Norwich on Saturday after a recurrence of the shin problem that affected him while he was at Aston Villa last season.

Manager Pep Guardiola says the injury is not serious but the 26-year-old will not travel to the Portuguese capital for the first leg of City’s last-16 tie.

Guardiola is hoping to go one better than last year's runners-up finish
Guardiola said: “He is better but for tomorrow he is not available, along with Cole Palmer and Gabriel (Jesus).”

Forward Jesus has not featured since suffering a knock while on international duty last month while youngster Palmer is still troubled by a foot injury.

City are bidding to go one better than last season’s runners-up finish and win the Champions League for the first time this year.

City were convincing 4-0 winners at Norwich
Guardiola said: “To do better than last season is not easy but we are excited and happy to be in this competition at this stage again.

“I know how important the Champions League is – we cannot deny it – but we take every Premier League game seriously and you saw how we behaved against Norwich.

“That’s the best proof that we do it every single game, not just in the Premier League.”

