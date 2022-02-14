Four-day week in Wales could boost mental health and cut carbon, research finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Four-day week in Wales could boost mental health and cut carbon, research finds

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 2.34pm
A shorter working week could cut carbon emissions and boost mental health, the study found (Joe Giddens/PA)
A shorter working week could cut carbon emissions and boost mental health, the study found (Joe Giddens/PA)

More than 60% of people in Wales would support switching to a four-day working week to create a better work-life balance, research has found.

A study revealed that the shift to shorter hours could boost mental health, help more people provide care to elderly relatives and create almost 40,000 new public sector jobs.

Research led by Wales’ Future Generations Commissioner Sophie Howe found 62% of the public would like a shorter working week if there was no decrease in salary.

Ms Howe’s role is to protect the interests of future generations, and was created after Wales passed the Wellbeing of Future Generations Act in April 2015.

She is now calling on the Government to pilot a four-day working week in parts of the public sector.

It found 76% of the Welsh public would support the sharing out of work to ensure everyone can have a better work-life balance.

A further 57% would support Wales’ Government piloting a scheme to assess the feasibility of a four-day working week.

The research, conducted in partnership with economic think-tank Autonomy, found that as well as public support, a move to shorter hours could create 38,000 public sector jobs in Wales.

It would cost an estimated £1 billion, the equivalent of 2.5% of Wales’ current public sector spending.

The study also cited evidence that a cut in the volume of people commuting can help slash carbon emissions.

It pointed to research that found Cardiff and Port Talbot have poorer air quality than Birmingham or Manchester due to the number of people that travel by car.

Extra lane for the M4
A four-day week could improve air quality, research has found (Barry Batchelor/PA)

The commissioner also wants private sector firms to be supported in transitioning to shorter hours.

Ms Howe said: “It’s clear that following the pandemic, people across Wales are re-evaluating their priorities in life and looking for a healthier work-life balance.

“The escalating demands of caring for loved-ones due to an ageing population and an increase in mental health issues exacerbated by working long hours are just some of the factors which make a shorter working week more appealing.”

Sophie Howe
Future Generations Commissioner Sophie Howe (Matthew Horwood/PA)

Ms Howe added: “A shorter working week can result in increased productivity which will be of huge benefit to employers for a happier, healthier workforce.

“The working week has not changed for more than 100 years, and now seems the perfect opportunity for the Welsh Government to commit to a pioneering trial and build evidence for greater change across Wales.”

Will Stronge, co-director of Autonomy, said: “All the evidence suggests that a shorter working week with no loss of pay would be a win-win for both workers and employers in Wales.

“Countries across the world including Scotland and Ireland have already launched four-day week trials and a radical Welsh Government should be leading the way on this too.

“Moving to a four-day week would boost productivity and workers’ wellbeing, and create tens of thousands of new jobs in the Welsh public sector. The potential benefits are too large to ignore.”

The research is published in the report A Future Fit for Wales: The roadmap to a shorter working week.

