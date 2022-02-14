Two-match bans for Argentina players following breach of Covid-19 protocols

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two-match bans for Argentina players following breach of Covid-19 protocols

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 3.58pm Updated: February 14 2022, 4.24pm
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is one of four players who has been suspended for two Argentina matches in relation to the abandoned World Cup qualifier against Brazil last September (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Four Argentina stars registered to Premier League clubs have been suspended for two international matches in relation to the abandoned World Cup qualifier against Brazil last September.

Aston Villa duo Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez, along with Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero – on loan at Villarreal and from Atalanta respectively – were hit with the sanction by FIFA’s disciplinary committee over a failure to comply with the world governing body’s Covid-19 protocols.

The match on September 5 was called off after Brazilian health officials came on to the pitch in Sao Paulo over an alleged breach of Covid-19 rules by the quartet.

The FIFA disciplinary committee has ordered the qualifier to be replayed at a location and date to be set by FIFA, and has fined the Brazilian and Argentinian federations 500,000 and 200,000 Swiss francs respectively over order and security breaches – around £400,000 and £160,000 each.

Each federation was also hit with a further 50,000 Swiss francs (just under £40,000) fine over the abandonment.

Argentina’s players walked off the pitch after the Brazilian health authority officials came on to it.

The four Argentina players were alleged to have declared false information on official forms to the country’s authorities and in doing so broke Covid-19 quarantine rules.

Giovani Lo Celso, pictured playing for Spurs, is now on loan at Spanish side Villarreal
Giovani Lo Celso, pictured playing for Spurs, is now on loan at Spanish side Villarreal (Adam Davy/PA)

Romero and Lo Celso started the match, along with Villa goalkeeper Martinez, but Buendia was not in the matchday 23.

Romero and Lo Celso were understood to have travelled to South America for international duty against Spurs’ wishes.

Premier League clubs had made a collective decision not to release players during last September’s international window if it meant them travelling to red-list countries as they would face 10 days of quarantine on their return.

