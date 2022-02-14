Michael Masi’s future as F1 race director still in the balance following meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Masi’s future as F1 race director still in the balance following meeting

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 5.22pm Updated: February 14 2022, 7.32pm
Michael Masi was present at the F1 Commission meeting on Monday
Michael Masi’s future as Formula One’s race director remains in the balance following a crunch meeting of the sport’s major players in London on Monday.

Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, and his Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner, arrived at F1’s headquarters at St James’s Market awaiting the outcome of the FIA’s inquiry into last year’s controversial finale which saw Max Verstappen take the world championship.

But two months and two days after the contentious Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – a race Hamilton said was “manipulated” following Masi’s handling of a late safety car period – the Australian’s fate is seemingly to be determined, while the FIA’s investigation is still ongoing.

FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem chaired the four-hour summit and is expected to address the continued fallout from Abu Dhabi later this week – with a restructure of race control expected.

One source told the PA news agency: “The meeting was inconclusive. Not a lot of progress has been made.”

It is also understood that Masi was present for the talks.

Hamilton, described by Wolff as “disillusioned” after missing out on his eighth world title, will make his first public appearance since the debacle in the desert on Friday when Mercedes launch its new car at Silverstone.

In a statement, the FIA said: “The FIA president led detailed discussions of the 2021 Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen, right, alongside Red Bull team principal Christian Horner
Max Verstappen, right, alongside Red Bull team principal Christian Horner (PA)

“Feedback from the Commission on matters raised will be incorporated into the President’s analysis and he will publicly present news of structural changes and action plan in the coming days.”

One school of thought is that Masi could be forced to take up a lesser role, with Portuguese Eduardo Freitas moving across from the World Endurance Championship to replace him.

But the under-fire Masi has found the support of a number of drivers in recent days, with four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, British driver Lando Norris and his McLaren team-mate Daniel Ricciardo all speaking up on his behalf.

In the final stages of the race on December 12, Masi ordered only the lapped cars between Hamilton and second-placed Verstappen through, providing the Dutchman, on fresh tyres, a shot at passing Hamilton – who was on old rubber.

Away from the continued Abu Dhabi fallout, the FIA did confirm a resolution has been found to stage three sprint races at Imola, Spielberg, and Interlagos.

The winner of the shortened race – which determines the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix and was first introduced last year – will now receive eight points instead of three.

Meanwhile, the FIA confirmed that no points will be awarded unless at least two laps have been completed without a safety car.

The new rule comes into force following last season’s two-lap, rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix which ran entirely behind the safety car.

The first pre-season test starts in Barcelona a week on Wednesday ahead of the opening round in Bahrain on March 20.

