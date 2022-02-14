Christian Eriksen marks return to action with assist in Brentford friendly win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Christian Eriksen marks return to action with assist in Brentford friendly win

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 5.38pm
Brentford’s Christian Eriksen is presented to the crowd (John Walton/PA)
Brentford's Christian Eriksen is presented to the crowd (John Walton/PA)

Christian Eriksen celebrated his 30th birthday by returning to football for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch in June last year.

The Denmark international played an hour of new club Brentford’s 3-2 behind-closed-doors friendly victory over Southend on Monday afternoon.

Lining up in central midfield, Eriksen was twice denied by goalkeeper Collin Andeng Ndi, but left the pitch having contributed an assist by setting up Josh Dasilva for the first goal of his hat-trick.

The Dane joined the Bees until the end of the season as a free agent on transfer deadline day.

He had been training with former club Ajax after leaving Inter Milan by mutual consent as the rules in Italy would not allow him to play after having an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device fitted.

Eriksen revealed last month he had “died for five minutes” after collapsing during Denmark’s Euro 2020 clash with Finland.

He was treated on the pitch as his shocked team-mates formed a barrier around him before being taken to hospital.

The former Tottenham star was given a rapturous welcome when he was presented to the crowd ahead of Saturday’s 0-0 Premier League draw with Crystal Palace, and will now hope for a debut either at Arsenal this weekend or when Newcastle head for London a week later.

