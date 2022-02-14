Whoopi Goldberg back on The View following ban over Holocaust comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Whoopi Goldberg back on The View following ban over Holocaust comments

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 5.45pm
Whoopi Goldberg (Archive/PA)
Whoopi Goldberg (Archive/PA)

Whoopi Goldberg returned to The View after a two-week suspension for remarks about the Holocaust, expressing surprise at some people who had reached out to her during her absence.

Goldberg had been criticised for comments on January 31 on the daytime talk show where she said the Holocaust was not about race, but rather about man’s inhumanity to others.

She apologised, but ABC News President Kim Godwin told her to sit out two weeks.

“I want to thank everybody who reached out while I was away,” Goldberg said at the opening of Monday’s show.

“I’m telling you, people reached out from places that made me go, ‘wait, wait, what? Really? OK.

“I listened to what everybody was saying and I was grateful.”

She did not specify any of the people who reached out to her.

The train tracks at Birkenau, Auschwitz (Dave Thompson/PA)
The train tracks at Birkenau, Auschwitz (Dave Thompson/PA)

Jewish leaders had criticised her initial statement, noting that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had referred to Jews as an inferior race.

Goldberg apologised online the night she made the remark, and on the next day’s show.

“Yes, I am back,” Goldberg said as she took the stage with her co-hosts on Monday.

“There is something kind of marvellous about being on a show like this because we are The View and this is what we do,” she said.

“Sometimes we don’t do it as elegantly as we could.

“But it’s five minutes to get in information about topics and that’s what we try to do everyday.”

She said the hosts will continue to have tough conversations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier