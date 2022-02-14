Kremlin ready for more talks with West over Ukraine tensions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Kremlin has signalled that it is ready to keep talking with the West about security grievances that led to the Ukraine crisis, offering hope that Russia might not invade its beleaguered neighbour within days, as the US and Europe increasingly fear.

But questions remain about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions, and countries around Europe are evacuating diplomats and on alert for possible imminent war amid the worst East-West tensions since the Cold War.

On a last-ditch diplomatic trip, Germany’s Chancellor said there are “no sensible reasons” for the build-up of more than 130,000 Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders to the north, south and east, and urged more dialogue.

Despite warnings from Washington, London and elsewhere that Russian troops could move on Ukraine at a moment’s notice, Monday’s meeting between Mr Putin and foreign minister Sergey Lavrov suggested otherwise.

Mr Lavrov argued that Moscow should hold more talks with the US and its allies despite their refusal to consider Russia’s main security demands.

Moscow, which denies it has any plans to invade Ukraine, wants western guarantees that Nato will not allow Ukraine and other former Soviet countries to join as members.

It also wants the alliance to halt weapons deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from eastern Europe, demands flatly rejected by the West.

The talks “can’t go on indefinitely, but I would suggest to continue and expand them at this stage”, Mr Lavrov said, noting that Washington has offered to conduct dialogue on limits for missile deployments in Europe, restrictions on military drills and other confidence-building measures.

He said possibilities for talks “are far from being exhausted”.

His comments, at an appearance orchestrated for TV cameras, seemed designed to send a message to the world about Mr Putin’s own position: namely, that hopes for a diplomatic solution are not yet dead.

Vladimir Putin

Mr Putin noted the West could try to draw Russia into “endless talks” without conclusive results and questioned whether there is still a chance to reach agreement on Moscow’s key demands.

Mr Lavrov replied that his ministry would not allow the US and its allies to stonewall Russia’s main requests.

In a phone call on Sunday, US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to keep pushing deterrence and diplomacy. Mr Zelensky’s office also quoted him suggesting a quick Biden visit would help — a possibility that was not mentioned in the White House summary of the call.

Such a visit would be unlikely as the US is now operating with a skeleton diplomatic staff in Kyiv.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ukraine before heading to Moscow for talks with Mr Putin on a high-stakes diplomatic foray.

After meeting Mr Zelensky, Mr Scholz urged Moscow to show signs of de-escalation, and reiterated unspecified threats to Russia’s financial standing if it invades.

Olaf Scholz and Volodymyr Zelensky

“There are no sensible reasons for such a military deployment,” Mr Scholz said. “No one should doubt the determination and preparedness of the EU, Nato, Germany and the United States.”

Mr Zelensky said: “It is in Ukraine that the future of the European security architecture — of which our state is a part — is being decided today.”

Ukrainian security and defence council chief Oleksiy Danilov downplayed the threat of invasion but warned of the risk of “internal destabilisation” by unspecified forces.

“Today we do not see that a large-scale offensive by the Russian Federation can take place either on (February) 16 or 17,” he told reporters after meeting legislators. “We are aware of the risks that exist in the territory of our country. But the situation is absolutely under control.”

Mr Zelensky said February 16 would be a “day of national unity”, calling on the country to display the blue and yellow flags, sing the national anthem and show unity in the face of “hybrid threats”.

Kyiv residents have received letters from the mayor urging them “to defend your city”, and signs appeared in apartment buildings indicating the nearest bomb shelter.

The mayor says the capital has about 4,500 such sites, including underground parking garages, subway stations and basements.

Nato countries have been building up forces in eastern Europe. Germany’s military said the first of 350 extra troops it is sending to bolster Nato forces in Lithuania were dispatched on Monday.

The US and its Nato allies have repeatedly warned Russia will pay a high price for any invasion — but they have sometimes struggled to present a united front.

Mr Scholz’s government particularly has been criticised for refusing to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine or spell out which sanctions it supports, raising questions about Berlin’s resolve. No new specifics emerged from his visit to Kyiv.