Pep Guardiola ‘a reference for all managers’, says Sporting boss Ruben Amorim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Pep Guardiola ‘a reference for all managers’, says Sporting boss Ruben Amorim

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 8.24pm
Ruben Amorim is one of Portugal’s brightest young coaches (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ruben Amorim is one of Portugal’s brightest young coaches (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim claims taking on Pep Guardiola is like comparing primary school to university.

Amorim, 37, is one of the highest-rated young coaches in Portugal, having led Sporting to the Primeira Liga title last year and guided them through to the Champions League knockout stages this term.

It is only the second time Sporting have reached the last 16 and the first time in 13 years.

Guardiola is the best coach in the world, according to Amorim
Guardiola is the best coach in the world, according to Amorim (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Yet, for all the plaudits, the former Benfica and Portugal midfielder recognises he is still only a novice compared to Manchester City boss Guardiola, whom he faces at the Jose Alvalade Stadium on Tuesday.

“My manager reference has always been (Jose) Mourinho, but Guardiola is, in my opinion, the best coach in the world today,” said Amorim ahead of Sporting’s last-16 first-leg clash against Guardiola’s City.

“Manchester City are the best team in technical and tactical terms. Sporting are very structured, not very flexible, but Guardiola is the opposite and has a huge flexibility.

“It’s like I’m in elementary school and he’s in higher education. He is a reference for all managers.”

Yet while Amorim, who has also won a League Cup with Braga and two more with Sporting, was modest about his own credentials, he was happy to talk up the potential of his players.

City, Premier League winners in three of the past four seasons, are again among the Champions League favourites after reaching the final last year.

Amorim, however, is confident his side can match them.

“They have a great squad but our hunger to win can make special things happen,” he said at his pre-match press conference. “We want to win tomorrow and make the fans proud of us.

“We are facing the match with confidence and have a plan. Sporting players have the quality and talent to play at this level. Maybe they just don’t have the coach to do it!

“There are a lot of things we do well and we will try to do them tomorrow.”

The build-up to the game has been overshadowed by the fall-out from Sporting’s chaotic and controversial clash with title rivals Porto on Friday.

Four players were sent off in a fiery 2-2 draw that ended in a mass brawl involving players and staff from both clubs.

Sanctions are likely to follow, but Amorim will not let that affect his planning.

“What happened against Porto will have no consequences for our approach to the match or any influence on the game whatsoever,” he said.

“It is very difficult to take away focus from this match. This is a great showcase for Sporting.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier