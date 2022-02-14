Trump financial statements not reliable, says accounting firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Trump financial statements not reliable, says accounting firm

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 10.57pm
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

The accounting firm that prepared Donald Trump’s annual financial statements says the documents “should no longer be relied upon” after New York’s attorney general said they regularly misstated the value of assets.

The statements were used to secure lucrative loans and burnish Mr Trump’s image as a wealthy businessman.

In a letter to the Trump Organisation’s lawyer on February 9, Mazars USA LLP advised the company to inform anyone who had received the documents not to use them when assessing the financial health of the company and the former president.

The letter came weeks after New York attorney general Letitia James said her office had uncovered evidence that Mr Trump and the company used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of its golf clubs, skyscrapers and other property to get loans and tax benefits.

Letitia James
Letitia James (Seth Wenig/AP)

“While we have not concluded that the various financial statements, as a whole, contain material discrepancies, based upon the totality of the circumstances, we believe our advice to you to no longer rely upon those financial statements is appropriate,” Mazars general counsel William J Kelly wrote to his Trump Organisation counterpart, Alan Garten.

Mr Kelly said Mazars performed its work on the financial statements “in accordance with professional standards” but it could no longer stand by the documents in light of Ms James’s findings and its own investigation.

He also informed Mr Garten that Mazars could no longer work with Mr Trump because of a conflict of interest and urged him to find another tax preparer.

Mazars said its conclusions applied to Mr Trump’s financial statements for 2011 to 2020. Another accounting firm prepared his financial statement for 2021, according to court filings.

Ms James’ office included a copy of Mr Kelly’s letter in a court filing on Monday as she seeks to enforce a subpoena to have Mr Trump and his two eldest children give evidence in her civil investigation. A state court judge, Arthur Engoron, is scheduled to hear arguments in the dispute on Thursday.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office is running a parallel criminal investigation into Mr Trump’s business practices.

He has given his Statement of Financial Condition — a yearly snapshot of his holdings — to banks to secure hundreds of millions of dollars of loans on properties such as a Wall Street office building and a Florida golf course, and to financial magazines to justify his place on the list of the richest people in the world.

In a statement, the Trump Organisation said Mr Kelly’s letter “confirms that after conducting a subsequent review of all prior statements of financial condition, Mazars’ work was performed in accordance with all applicable accounting standards and principles and that such statements of financial condition do not contain any material discrepancies. This confirmation effectively renders the investigations by the DA and AG moot”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier