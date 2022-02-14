Fiorentina leave it late to see off Spezia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Fiorentina leave it late to see off Spezia

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 11.00pm
Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat celebrates with his team-mates after scoring a late winner at Spezia (Tano Pecoraro/AP/PA)
Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat celebrates with his team-mates after scoring a late winner at Spezia (Tano Pecoraro/AP/PA)

Sofyan Amrabat’s 89th-minute strike ended Spezia’s unbeaten Serie A run as Fiorentina left it late to win at Stadio Alberto Picco.

In the process, he got team-mate Krzysztof Piatek out of jail after he had missed a first-half penalty in a 2-1 victory.

Piatek passed up a glorious opportunity to put the visitors ahead with just 14 minutes gone when, after Arkadiusz Reca had fouled Nicolas Gonzalez inside the box, the striker saw his spot-kick come back off a post.

However, he made amends three minutes before the break when he converted Youssef Maleh’s cross from close range to make it 1-0.

Substitute Kevin Agudelo’s 74th-minute equaliser looked to have claimed a point, but Amrabat ensured his side headed back to Florence with all three.

In Spain, Unai Simon’s late own goal handed LaLiga strugglers Real Mallorca a priceless victory just as they looked to have thrown away two points.

Take Kubo’s 88th-minute attempt rebounded into the net off the Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper as the home side snatched a 3-2 win in an eventful contest.

Mallorca took a 22nd-minute lead when Salva Sevilla struck from the spot after Pablo Maffeo had been fouled by Unai Nunez and doubled their advantage within eight minutes as Angel Rodriguez ran on to Vedat Muriqi’s knock-down and fired home.

Raul Garcia might have reduced the deficit within two minutes of the restart, only to miss the target, but he made no mistake when presented with a second opportunity as the hour-mark approached.

Athletic were level with 61 minutes gone when substitute Alex Berenguer stabbed home Iker Muniain’s cross to throw the game back into the melting pot, only for Simon’s misfortune to cost them dearly at the death.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]