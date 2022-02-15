NHS gets green light to use new prostate cancer detection tools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS gets green light to use new prostate cancer detection tools

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 12.03am Updated: February 15 2022, 12.44am
Researchers at work (Queen’s University Belfast/PA)
Men who may have prostate cancer are to benefit from new diagnostic tools which have been approved for use on the NHS.

In some instances the current tests used to confirm a prostate cancer diagnosis can carry a risk of infection.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) has approved four tests for NHS use which carry a lower risk of infection.

Men with suspected prostate cancer are currently given an MRI scan and if this suggests prostate cancer, the patient will be offered a biopsy to confirm.

A sample of the prostate is collected under local anaesthetic for analysis.

There are two methods for performing biopsy – transrectal ultrasound guided (TRUS) biopsy and a local anaesthetic transperineal (LATP) biopsy.

A Men pin badge (Simon Galloway/PA)
Nice said that TRUS can be associated with serious infections, sometimes requiring hospital admission and antibiotics.

The body has approved four new LATP biopsy devices for use in the NHS in England as options for helping to diagnose prostate cancer.

It said that the rates of detection of cancer do not differ between each type of biopsy and that the LATP is more cost effective for the NHS.

Dr Mark Kroese, chairman of the Nice diagnostics advisory committee, said: “People with suspected prostate cancer can now have a different option when it comes to having a biopsy.

“The committee heard from patient experts that there are concerns they are not getting clear and accurate information about having a biopsy, they are worried about an associated risk of infection, and the severity and duration of side effects.

“LATP using a freehand needle positioning device for taking a prostate biopsy should reduce unnecessary infections and therefore antibiotic use, benefiting both the patient and the NHS.”

Chiara De Biase, director of support and influencing at Prostate Cancer UK says: “LATP biopsies have been available on the NHS for several years and are a quick and cost-effective way of detecting prostate cancer.

“Most importantly, however, they result in fewer cases of infection and sepsis than more traditional TRUS biopsies, and ultimately cause less harm to men.

“That’s why we’re pleased that this technique will now be more widely available to men where clinically appropriate.”

