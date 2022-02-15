British Covid vaccine developer to collect damehood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

British Covid vaccine developer to collect damehood

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 2.46am
Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, one of the creators of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine (Steve Parsons/PA)
Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, one of the creators of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine (Steve Parsons/PA)

A British scientist will collect her damehood for helping to create the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine credited with saving millions of lives around the world.

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert will receive the honour for services to science and public health in Covid vaccine development at a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The professor of vaccinology at Oxford University co-created the jab which has been used by more than 2.5 billion people in more than 170 countries.

Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2021
Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, one of the creators of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine (Steve Parsons/PA)

The 59-year-old has previously received massive praise for her work, including being given an impromptu standing ovation from the crowd at Wimbledon when she attended the tournament last summer.

The mother of triplets was also honoured by toymaker Mattel which launched a Barbie doll in her image.

Classical pianist Dame Imogen Cooper will receive her damehood for services to music.

Dame Imogen was a recipient of the Queen’s Medal for Music in recognition of her major influence on the musical life of the nation. Through her Imogen Cooper Music Trust, she also gives scholarships to promising young musicians.

Audiences at Buckingham Palace
Dame Imogen Cooper at Buckingham Palace, where she was presented with the Queen’s Medal for Music (Aaron Chown/PA)

Conductor Daniel Harding and pianist and composer Eleanor Alberga are also to collect their honours.

Artist Michael Landy, of the Young British Artists movement, will receive a CBE for services to art.

Mr Landy is best known for Break Down, a piece of performance art in which he systematically destroyed all his belongings, and for Art Bin, in Camberwell, south London, where people could bring their artistic failures for assessment by Mr Landy and which were dumped in a vast skip if he deemed the pieces were not worth saving.

Sculptor Veronica Ryan will be given an OBE for services to art.

Ms Ryan’s work is exhibited in the Tate and she was commissioned by Hackney Council to make a public sculpture to celebrate the Windrush generation, unveiled in a Hackney street in October.

Motorcycle racer John McGuinness, who is hoping to win his 24th TT race in the Isle of Man in the summer, is due to collect his MBE for services to motorcycle racing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]