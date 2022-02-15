Kirsty Muir heads back to school after battling two finals in Beijing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Kirsty Muir heads back to school after battling two finals in Beijing

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 4.34am
Kirsty Muir finished eighth in the ski slopestyle in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kirsty Muir finished eighth in the ski slopestyle in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Kirsty Muir will head back to school next week with two Olympic finals in her locker after ending her Beijing campaign with an eighth place finish in the women’s ski-slopestyle competition.

The 17-year-old, who put the final year of her Highers on hold to target the Games, scored 71.30 on her second run to finish one place in front of her team-mate Katie Summerhayes in the 11-athlete final.

And it is a mark of Muir’s swift emergence following her fifth place in last week’s Big Air final that she admitted being a little disappointed that she failed to threaten the podium on her final jump.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Eleven
Gold medallist Mathilde Gremaud took a photo of Britain’s Kirsty Muir (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Overall I was happy to be in the final but I am little disappointed that I made a couple of mistakes,” said Muir. “All the girls have been smashing it but I would have hoped to be in the running, maybe.”

Muir came off a rail early and briefly touched down during her final run to effectively sink her hopes of becoming the first medallist of an increasingly disappointing Games for Team GB.

Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud denied Eileen Gu her second gold of the Games as she did enough to take the medal with a second run score of 86.56. Gu’s 86.23 in the final round was not quite enough to top the podium again.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Eleven
Eileen Gu just missed out on a second gold medal (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Having emerged as a genuine contender, Muir will hope to challenge her sport’s biggest names in the years to come, but first she has more pressing concerns as she prepares to return to school next week.

“As soon as I get home, I should be in school,” she said. “I fly home on Thursday, so definitely the Monday if not even Friday. I don’t know – I’ve just got to catch up!

“This is my last year in school. I’m thinking either a gap year or head to uni this year. If I take a gap year I’m just going to go and focus on skiing and then maybe go to uni as well alongside.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier