US asks Honduras to arrest and extradite former president Juan Hernandez

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

US asks Honduras to arrest and extradite former president Juan Hernandez

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 4.41am
Former Honduras president Juan Orlando Hernandez (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)
Former Honduras president Juan Orlando Hernandez (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)

The United States has asked Honduras to arrest former president Juan Orlando Hernandez for his eventual extradition to the US.

National Police and soldiers surrounded the neighbourhood around Mr Hernandez’s home on Monday night.

Honduras’s foreign affairs ministry initially said via Twitter that it had notified the country’s Supreme Court of Justice that the US Embassy had formally requested the arrest of a Honduran politician for the purposes of extradition.

The ministry did not identify the politician. But the country’s current vice president, Salvador Nasralla, confirmed to The Associated Press that request names Mr Hernandez.

Honduras Ex-President
Mr Hernandez left office on January 27 (AP Photo/Elmer Martinez, File)

CNN en Espanol first reported that the politician was Mr Hernandez, showing the communication from the ministry to the court naming the former president.

Nicole Navas, a spokeswoman for the US Department of Justice, declined to comment. The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Hernandez left office on January 27 with the swearing in of president Xiomara Castro. The same day Mr Hernandez left office he was sworn in as Honduras’s representative to the Central American Parliament.

With a weak and co-opted Honduran justice system, Hondurans’ hope for justice had rested for years with US federal prosecutors in New York, where a string of revelations against Mr Hernandez was closely followed back home.

Speculation had swirled for months over whether Mr Hernandez would be charged once he was no longer president, because US prosecutors repeatedly implicated him in his brother’s 2019 drug trafficking trial, alleging that his political rise was fuelled by drug profits.

Mr Hernandez strongly denied any such activities.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier