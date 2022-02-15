More people live with muscular dystrophy than previously thought – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

More people live with muscular dystrophy than previously thought – study

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 8.42am
A new study suggests thousands more people may have muscular dystrophy than previously thought (PA)
A new study suggests thousands more people may have muscular dystrophy than previously thought (PA)

There are over 40,000 more people living with muscle-wasting conditions in the UK than previously thought, according to a new study.

Until now, experts believed more than 70,000 people had muscular dystrophy, but new research suggests this figure is actually over 110,000.

It also found that people seem to be living longer with muscular dystrophy than previous studies have suggested.

There are many different types of muscular dystrophy, which represent a group of inherited genetic conditions that gradually cause the muscles to weaken.

Muscular dystrophy is a progressive condition and cannot be cured, which means it gets worse over time and leads to worsening disability.

Some types eventually affect the heart or the muscles used for breathing, at which point the condition becomes life-threatening.

Dr Iain Carey, from St George’s University of London, used millions of GP healthcare records from across the UK for the new analysis, covering 2000 to 2019.

He said the new study, funded by Muscular Dystrophy UK, had suggested that the conditions are becoming more common as people live longer.

“Indeed, a rise in prevalence among older age groups suggests that some of these conditions are now much more common within an ageing population,” he said.

“It is therefore important that multidisciplinary health and social teams are made aware of this new estimate as soon as possible.”

Muscular Dystrophy UK said the finding was important for funding decisions and shows the condition is as common as others such as multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease.

Catherine Woodhead, chief executive of Muscular Dystrophy UK, said: “No wonder neuromuscular specialist services are so stretched.

“They already work tirelessly to meet the complex needs of people with muscle-wasting conditions, and this research shows clearly that they need further resources. This growing population needs support, and they cannot be left behind.

“The Government’s own Rare Diseases Framework acknowledges that living with a rare disease like a muscle-wasting condition can have a huge impact on education, financial stability, mobility and mental health.

“The NHS and the social care system must be enabled to meet the needs of a growing and an ageing neuromuscular population that requires a lifetime of multidisciplinary support.”

The new study was published in the journal PLOS ONE.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier