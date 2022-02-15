Pilot Mack, 16, aims to break solo round-the-world record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pilot Mack, 16, aims to break solo round-the-world record

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 10.10am Updated: February 15 2022, 12.02pm
Mack Rutherford is bidding to break a world (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A 16-year-old will attempt to become the youngest person to fly solo around the world in a bid to show that young people can do incredible things.

Mack Rutherford may still be in school, but the British-Belgian teenager is determined to follow in his trailblazing older sister’s footsteps and soar into the record books himself.

Obsessed with being a pilot since the age of three, Mack will seek to highlight various stories of young people doing amazing feats during his months-long trip.

He is to announce his plans on Tuesday at Biggin Hill in Kent, the same airfield that hosted dozens of RAF pilots as they fought against horrific odds in the Battle of Britain 82 years ago.

Mack Rutherford sits in his Shark UL plane at Biggin Hill Airfield (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mack aims to break the record for the youngest male to fly solo around the world, currently held by Briton Travis Ludlow, who completed the feat aged 18 years and 150 days.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mack said he is nervous but excited about the round-the-world flight bid.

He said flying is a “dream” that has always been a part of his and his sister’s lives, following in the footsteps of their mother and father, who are both talented pilots.

“When you get in the air and you just see everything so small you can literally go wherever you want to go,” Mack told PA.

“It’s just incredible, I’ve always loved it.”

Mack Rutherford sits on his plane accompanied by sister Zara, mother Beatrice De Smet and father Sam (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mack qualified for his pilot’s licence in July 2020 – the youngest pilot in the world at the age of 15 years and two weeks – and now has hundreds of flying hours under his belt.

His announcement comes a month after his sister, Zara, touched down in Belgium, breaking the record for the youngest woman to fly solo around the world.

The 19-year-old, who said she became obsessed with flying at the age of eight, said she hoped to be an inspiration for girls wanting to be pilots or study science.

Mack insisted he is not trying to get one up on his sister and instead sees her as an inspiration.

He added: “My sister really helped me see that I can do something like this.

Mack Rutherford is hoping to make history (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“My parents have been incredibly supportive. I did two transatlantic flights with my dad, just so I could be completely ready.”

Mack says he hopes his epic journey will show that young people can do incredible things, and he wants to meet people like him around the globe and highlight their achievements.

“By showing all these other young people who’ve done incredible things, and by doing something that I think I would find quite incredible myself as well, I am hoping to show that you can actually do something which you didn’t think was possible,” he said.

On his flight round the world, Mack will be piloting a Shark ultralight, one of the world’s fastest microlight aircraft capable of cruising at speeds of up to 150knots/300km/186m/h.

