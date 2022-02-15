Survey finds 75 per cent of players want World Cup every four years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Survey finds 75 per cent of players want World Cup every four years

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 11.02am Updated: February 15 2022, 11.46am
Three-quarters of players favour World Cups continuing to be staged every four years, according to a new survey (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Three-quarters of players favour World Cups continuing to be staged every four years, according to a new survey (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Seventy five per cent of players want the World Cup to remain an event played every four years, according to a new survey.

FIFA is proposing to cut the gap between its showpiece tournaments to two years as part of wider reforms of the international match calendar.

However, a survey of more than 1,000 male players covering six continents and more than 70 nationalities represents the most significant indication yet of footballers’ opposition to those proposals.

The survey, conducted by world players’ union FIFPRO and national player unions around the world in October and November last year, found 77 per cent of players in both Europe and Asia supported the status quo, dropping to 63 per cent in the Americas.

Forty nine per cent of African players favoured four-yearly World Cups, with the remainder split between playing the tournament every two or three years.

FIFPRO did add though that “a demand exists, particularly in smaller and medium-sized markets, to further develop and strengthen national team competitions”.

“This is in line with FIFPRO’s position on encouraging investment into regional competitions, based on the requirements of the local market,” a statement from the union read.

Eighty one per cent of players ranked either their domestic league or the World Cup, in its current four-year cycle, as their favourite competition.

It also found that only 21 per cent of players believe their voice is respected and that their well-being is adequately considered in the context of international football governance.

FIFPRO general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann said: “The player survey shows most footballers around the world have a clear preference to play the World Cup every four years.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has warned his member countries could boycott biennial World Cups
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has warned his member countries could boycott biennial World Cups (John Walton/PA)

“At the same time, the results demonstrate the importance of domestic league competitions to players. These leagues are the bedrock of our game and we have to do more to strengthen them both for the sake of players and the overall stability of professional football.

“This survey underlines the need for more collective bargaining frameworks in our industry, especially at the international level.”

FIFA’s plans for a revamped calendar to come into effect from 2024 have already met considerable opposition from other European bodies, with UEFA, the European Club Association and European Leagues coming out against them.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has said European nations could boycott biennial World Cups, while Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said last week that his organisation did not think biennial World Cups in the men’s or women’s game were a good idea and that he did not think the plans would come to fruition.

FIFPRO’s president David Aganzo thanked his FIFA counterpart Gianni Infantino after he met with male and female players, along with Professional Footballers’ Association chief executive Maheta Molango, in Manchester last month to discuss the future calendar and player welfare.

Aganzo said at the time: “With plenty of discussions to be had, it is positive to see that an open dialogue is taking place and being promoted.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]