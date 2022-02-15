British pair Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson crash in two-man bobsleigh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
British pair Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson crash in two-man bobsleigh

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 1.12pm Updated: February 15 2022, 3.11pm
Great Britain’s Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson walk down the track after overturning during their third run i the two-man bobsleigh (AP/Mark Schiefelbein).
Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson crashed on their penultimate run of the two-man bobsleigh and finished 11th as Great Britain’s Winter Olympics nightmare continued.

Hall’s sled overturned towards the end of the run in Yanqing and they slid over the finish line on their side, but both emerged unscathed.

The Britons had started the final day of competition in 11th place after the first two runs.

Hall told BBC Sport of the crash: “It was a mistake I hadn’t made before and I was definitely surprised it happened, so it caught me a bit off guard.

“But that’s elite racing. Anything can happen. It happens in Formula One, it happens in bobsleigh, you’ve got to pick yourself up and keep going.

“We were both fit and healthy and we were always going again. There was nothing stopping us doing the fourth run.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Eleven
Great Britain’s Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson in action in the two-man bobsleigh at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games (Michael Kappeler via DPA)

“We looked at what happened (on video) and made the adjustments straight away. We’re looking to the four-man now and progressing from there.”

A top-10 place proved elusive for Hall and Gleeson as, despite producing their second quickest run of the event in heat four, they finished 3.03 seconds behind the lead.

Germany completed a clean sweep of the medals with defending champion Francesco Friedrich claiming his third Olympic gold.

Team-mates Johannes Lochner and Christoph Hafer piloted their teams to silver and bronze respectively.

