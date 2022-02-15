British pair Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson crash in two-man bobsleigh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson crashed on their penultimate run of the two-man bobsleigh and finished 11th as Great Britain’s Winter Olympics nightmare continued.

Hall’s sled overturned towards the end of the run in Yanqing and they slid over the finish line on their side, but both emerged unscathed.

The Britons had started the final day of competition in 11th place after the first two runs.

Great response 👏 After an unfortunate crash in the 3rd heat, @BobsleighBrad and @nickgleeson_ produced their second quickest run of the event in heat 4. #TeamGB | #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/PFMjd8MxpQ — Team GB (@TeamGB) February 15, 2022

Hall told BBC Sport of the crash: “It was a mistake I hadn’t made before and I was definitely surprised it happened, so it caught me a bit off guard.

“But that’s elite racing. Anything can happen. It happens in Formula One, it happens in bobsleigh, you’ve got to pick yourself up and keep going.

“We were both fit and healthy and we were always going again. There was nothing stopping us doing the fourth run.

Great Britain’s Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson in action in the two-man bobsleigh at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games (Michael Kappeler via DPA)

“We looked at what happened (on video) and made the adjustments straight away. We’re looking to the four-man now and progressing from there.”

A top-10 place proved elusive for Hall and Gleeson as, despite producing their second quickest run of the event in heat four, they finished 3.03 seconds behind the lead.

Germany completed a clean sweep of the medals with defending champion Francesco Friedrich claiming his third Olympic gold.

Team-mates Johannes Lochner and Christoph Hafer piloted their teams to silver and bronze respectively.