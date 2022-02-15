Queen pictured at work holding virtual audiences after Covid scare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Queen pictured at work holding virtual audiences after Covid scare

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 1.27pm Updated: February 15 2022, 3.26pm
The Queen appearing on screen during the audiences (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Queen has carried out her first official engagements since she faced a Covid-scare.

The 95-year-old monarch held two virtual audiences from Windsor Castle on Tuesday with the Estonian and Spanish ambassadors.

Concern mounted for the head of state’s health after she met with eldest son the Prince of Wales a week ago, two days before he tested positive for coronavirus.

Buckingham Palace has continued to refuse to confirm whether the Queen had tested positive or negative for Covid, citing medical privacy, and saying last week only that she was not displaying any symptoms.

The Queen receives the Ambassador of Estonia, Viljar Lubi, and Maarja Junti, during an audience (Victoria Jones/PA)

The monarch will have taken daily lateral flow tests over the past seven days, in keeping with current guidelines, and will have been closely monitored by her royal physicians.

The Queen, wearing a floral dress, could be seen on screen as she spoke by video link with the Estonian ambassador to the UK Viljar Lubi, who travelled to Buckingham Palace for his audience.

The monarch, seated in her Oak Room sitting room, has spent most of the pandemic at Windsor, where she was cared for in lockdown in HMS Bubble, the nickname given to her reduced household of dedicated staff.

The Queen speaking to the Ambassador of Spain, Jose Pascual Marco Martinez who wore uniform for the audience (Victoria Jones/PA)

It is the first time the Queen has been photographed, albeit on a screen, since she reached her historic Platinum Jubilee milestone, and endorsed her daughter-in-law the Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen when Charles becomes King.

Camilla has also caught Covid, with Clarence House confirming four days after the prince tested positive that the 74-year-old duchess had contracted the virus and was self-isolating.

Mr Lubi presented his credentials and his predecessor’s letters of recall to the Queen, placing them on an antique wooden table in front of the flat screen monitor.

The Queen speaking to the Ambassador of Estonia (Victoria Jones/PA)

He was accompanied by Maarja Junti, who was also received by the monarch.

Spanish ambassador Jose Pascual Marco Martinez, who was dressed in diplomatic uniform, also presented his letters of credence at the second audience.

He was accompanied by his wife Geraldine Dufort.

