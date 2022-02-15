Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny stands new trial at penal colony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny stands new trial at penal colony

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 2.19pm
Alexei Navalny (Moscow City Court via AP, File)
A new trial against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has opened at the penal colony where he faces another lengthy prison term.

It is a further step in a year-long, multi-pronged crackdown on Russia’s most prominent Kremlin critic, his allies and other dissenting voices.

Mr Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s long-time opponent, is charged with fraud and contempt of court. His allies denounced the case as an effort by the Kremlin to keep the politician in prison for as long as possible.

Vladimir Putin
Authorities moved the trial to the prison colony hours away from Moscow, where Mr Navalny is serving a sentence for parole violations. The move was criticised for effectively limiting access to the proceedings for the media and supporters.

The 45-year-old appeared in the makeshift courtroom wearing a prison uniform.

“It is just that these people, who ordered this trial, are really scared,” he said during the hearing. “(Scared) of what I say during this trial, of people seeing that the case is obviously fabricated.”

The trial got under way with world leaders preoccupied with another round of tensions between Moscow and the West fuelled by fears that Russia plans to invade its ex-Soviet neighbour Ukraine.

Mr Navalny could receive up to 15 years in prison if convicted, his allies said, on top of the time he was ordered to serve last year.

He was arrested in January 2021 on his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin, accusations that Russian officials denied.

Shortly after the arrest, a court sentenced him to two and a half years in prison over the parole violations stemming from a 2014 suspended sentence in a fraud case Mr Navalny insists was politically motivated.

Alexei Navalny
Following his imprisonment, authorities unleashed a sweeping crackdown on his associates and supporters. His closest allies have left Russia after facing multiple criminal charges, and his Foundation for Fighting Corruption and a network of nearly 40 regional offices were outlawed as extremist — a designation that exposes people involved to prosecution.

Earlier this month, Russian officials added Mr Navalny and a number of his associates to a state registry of extremists and terrorists.

Several criminal cases have been launched against him individually, leading his associates to suggest the Kremlin intends to keep the politician behind bars for as long as possible.

“Navalny is in prison as a politician. He spoke the truth, ran for president, and for that Putin tried to kill him and then sent him to prison,” a close ally, Ivan Zhdanov, wrote on Facebook this month. “And there are no doubts that Putin will come up with more and more political cases.”

The prosecution in the current trial accuses Mr Navalny of embezzling money he and his foundation raised over the years and of insulting a judge during his trial last year for allegedly slandering a Second World War veteran. The politician has rejected the allegations as bogus.

Members of Mr Navalny’s defence team complained they were not allowed to take mobile phones or laptops containing case files into the makeshift courtroom at the IK-2 penal colony, which is in the Vladimir region, about 60 miles east of Moscow.

Media access to the hearing, which was formally declared open to the press, was also severely restricted.

Mr Navalny’s wife Yulia was allowed to attend. Photos published by Russia’s independent news site Mediazona showed the couple hugging and laughing during a recess.

In an emotional Instagram post on Monday, Ms Navalnaya said she had a long family visit scheduled for Wednesday — one of four Mr Navalny is allowed to have each year — but the trial apparently would interfere with the visit.

“They did it on purpose. You wanted a visit from your family? You’re better off facing a farcical court right in prison,” she wrote.

