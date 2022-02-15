Seven teenagers bailed over attack on homeless man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Seven teenagers bailed over attack on homeless man

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 2.29pm
Seven teenagers have been arrested and bailed over an attack on a homeless man in a Truro car park (Joe Giddens/PA)
Seven teenagers have been bailed in connection with an attack on a homeless man which went viral on social media.

The victim was seriously assaulted in the Moorfield multi-storey car park in Truro, Cornwall, between 10pm and 10.15pm on Saturday.

Video of the incident shows the man being dragged from his makeshift bed and repeatedly kicked and punched while he is on the ground, including several blows to his head.

It was posted on Snapchat before being uploaded to Facebook, where it was widely viewed.

Devon and Cornwall Police said on Tuesday that seven teenagers had been arrested and bailed under strict conditions, including curfews and location bans, until March 7.

One of the youths was in breach of previous bail conditions, and was due to appear at youth court for those matters on Tuesday.

The force said that, despite the ferocity of the attack, the victim is “safe and well”.

Inspector Colin Wheeler said: “There has been a lot of rumour and speculation online in relation to this matter, and we wish to reassure the public that our victim is safe and well.

“Due to the age of the suspects, we have been and will continue to work with the Youth Offending Team and other key partners in relation to this matter, both during the investigation and beyond.

“This incident and subsequent footage forms part of a live and active police investigation; therefore, we ask that the public and media no longer publish or share footage of this incident to both allow the investigation to take place without interference, and to ultimately protect our victim.”

Mr Wheeler added: “Truro and the surrounding areas remain safe places to live and visit, but incidents like this, which are fortunately quite rare, understandably cause concern to our public.

“I am hopeful that our robust and prompt response to this matter has helped reassure the public that we take our role in combating anti-social behaviour seriously.”

Two online fundraisers, one on GoFundMe and one on JustGiving, set up to help the victim have so far raised more than £6,400 between them.

Anyone with any information about the attack is urged to contact police via 101, quoting reference 973 of 12 February.

