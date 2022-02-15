Fox with watering can on head prompts rescue operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fox with watering can on head prompts rescue operation

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 2.45pm Updated: February 15 2022, 2.56pm
A fox got its head stuck inside a watering can near Colchester in Essex (RSPCA/PA)
A fox with her head stuck inside a watering can has been rescued by the RSPCA.

The animal is suspected to have been looking for something to eat or drink when she got into difficulty in Braiswick, near Colchester, in Essex.

A member of the public saw the fox thrashing about with the plastic on its head on Friday and called the animal rescue charity to his garden.

A fox got its head stuck inside a watering can near Colchester in Essex. (RSPCA/ PA)
Animal rescue officer Natalie Read said: “The caller said the poor fox had the plastic watering can stuck on her head and was thrashing around trying to get it off – she was clearly distressed.

“She’d wedged herself between fencing at the bottom of the garden and must have been exhausted because I was able to catch her easily and carefully prise the can off her head.

“Thankfully she wasn’t injured and she was raring to go so I released her and she bounded off back into the safety of the undergrowth.

A fox bounds to freedom after her head was released from a watering can. (RSPCA/ PA)
“It was lovely to see her running back to her den.

“I suspect she got the watering can stuck on her head after investigating to see whether there was anything to eat or drink inside.

“She was lucky to be spotted and rescued so quickly because she could have suffered serious cuts and injuries to her head, or may have even died if she’d have been left like that.”

