Kamila Valieva leads standings as 15-year-old competes amid cloud of controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Kamila Valieva leads standings as 15-year-old competes amid cloud of controversy

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 2.51pm Updated: February 15 2022, 3.58pm
Kamila Valieva leads the women’s figure skating after the short program (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kamila Valieva leads the women’s figure skating after the short program (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Emerging from a cloud of controversy and recrimination, 15-year-old Kamila Valieva delivered her lowest score of the season but it was still more than enough to lead the women’s figure skating competition after the short programme at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Valieva, cleared to compete on Monday by an ad-hoc committee of the Court of Arbitration for Sport despite a positive drugs test, stumbled on her opening triple axel, but her total of 82.16 was enough to put her in first place, above her compatriot Anna Shcherbakova, who scored a season-best 80.20.

It leaves Valieva as the clear favourite to win the event when it concludes with the free skate on Thursday. But if she finishes in the top three, no medals will be awarded, with the podium put on hold until the full investigations into the Russian’s doping case has concluded.

Valieva’s fellow competitors criticised the decision. Asked if she had sympathy for Valieva, Great Britain’s Natasha McKay said: “I have sympathy for whoever will be on the podium who won’t be receiving their medals – it’s the most important part of the Olympics and they won’t get that chance.

“I wish it was a level playing field and it’s not, but they’ve made a decision they’ve made and I can’t do anything about that.”

American Mariah Bell, whose team-mates are still awaiting their medals after finishing in the silver medal position behind Russia in last week’s team event, added: “I feel sad for my team-mates. It seems wrong to punish people who have done things the right way.”

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Eleven
Kamila Valieva fell whilst attempting a triple axel (Andrew Milligan/PA)

In Moscow, meanwhile, giant posters appeared on the side of tower blocks with a picture of the skater bearing the message: “Kamila – we are with you.”

Valieva had been cleared to compete despite returning a positive sample for the banned heart medication at the Russian National Championships on Christmas Day.

Earlier, the International Olympic Committee’s head of discipline, Denis Oswald, revealed that the Russian case to the CAS had centred on the claim that the trace of trimetazidine in Valieva’s system could have come from sharing the same drinking glass as her grandfather, who takes the drug for medical reasons.

“Her argument was this contamination happened with a product her grandfather was taking,” Oswald told reporters in Beijing.

Valieva received the loudest cheer of the night when she was introduced prior to the start of her programme. She almost touched down on her opening triple axel, but otherwise landed all her elements and appeared to be in tears at the end of her routine.

Despite falling well short of her 90.18 score in last week’s team competition, which came close to her own world record of 90.45, it was clearly going to be enough to establish a lead, and underscored the gulf in class between the 15-year-old and even her most capable of rivals.

Shcherbakova, the 17-year-old reigning world champion, required a relatively clean run to even come close, while Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto also delivered a season’s best 78.84 to sit in the bronze medal position.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Ten
Kamila Valieva’s controversial coach Eteri Tutberidze watched her compete on Tuesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Both Valieva and Shcherbakova, along with fourth-placed Alexandra Trusova, hail from the same club in Moscow, Sambo-17, and share the same coach, Eteri Tutberidze, who has come under fire for the number of injuries and premature retirements endured by skaters under her tutelage.

The notion of diminished responsibility due to her age, and the implicit shift in focus towards her entourage, formed one of the “exceptional circumstances” behind the CAS decision to allow Valieva to compete, along with the delay in the delivery of the results from the WADA-accredited laboratory in Stockholm.

“The prevention of harassment and abuse in sport is hugely important and minors are maybe particularly vulnerable, but everyone is vulnerable,” the IOC’s medical and scientific director, Richard Budgett, said on Tuesday.

“We have a responsibility to make sure the programmes are in place to protect all those individuals, and certainly you can look at doping in many cases as a form of abuse, so the prevention and safeguarding programmes are particularly important.”

The CAS committee delivered its verdict after the International Testing Agency (ITA), along with WADA and the International Skating Union (ISU), appealed the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s decision to lift Valieva’s suspension.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]